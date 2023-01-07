Kate Gosselin Admits She Wanted 'To Test My Mental Ability' By Joining New Reality Show: 'I Was On Bed Rest For 24 Weeks'

Despite the tough atmosphere, the blonde beauty, who shares 21-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara and 18-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, was determined to do her very best.

"That's when I learned how really you can talk yourself in or out of anything. Your brain is so much more powerful than we give it credit for. So that part, I already had a taste of having been pregnant with them and literally crying because I felt 85 but knew I couldn't give up because it would be to their detriment really if they were born too early. So that part I knew I had clicked into a little bit and I really wanted to see how far I could take that," she stated.