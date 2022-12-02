Inside Jon & Kate Gosselin's Family Feud: Abuse Claims, Broken Bonds & More

Though Collin felt "hopeless" at the institution, he "figured out how to write to my dad and that was kind of one thing that kind of helped me mentally figure out that there was a way out of there." The teen also addressed his mother's claims that he has "special needs."

"I would say just from things that have been said and things that have been seen in the media, a big misconception about me is that I'm incapable or, you know, that I'm still kind of hung up on the things that I've been put through because I'm not," he insisted. "I work just like everybody else. I go to school. I hang out with my friends. You know, my life is great and I'm very fortunate for the life I have now."