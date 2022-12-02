Inside Jon & Kate Gosselin's Family Feud: Abuse Claims, Broken Bonds & More
When Jon & Kate Plus 8 first premiered in 2007, viewers witnessed Jon Gosselin and wife Kate Gosselin's twins and set of sextuplets grow up before their eyes. Things were chaotic yet happy in the beginning, but the parents endured quite a few rough patches, and by 2009, they went their separate ways after a decade of marriage.
Though the rambunctious brood continued to film, the drama quickly put a dark cloud over the series, and in 2010, TLC renamed the show Kate Plus 8.
Filming ultimately ended in 2017, and though their daily lives may not be captured by the cameras anymore, the animosity the exes — and some of the kids — still harbor toward one another is still present.
Scroll down to read up on their family feud.
Both Jon and Kate have accused the other of physical and mental abuse, causing them to form a virtually nonexistent relationship.
JON GOSSELIN DJS IN ATLANTIC CITY AS TRUST FUND BATTLE WITH EX-WIFE KATE HEATS UP
After the divorce, all of the children except for Hannah and Collin , both 18, went to reside with Kate. Jon alleged that because they're under her watch, he's never able to talk to his other kids: twins Maddy and Cara, 22, as well as 18-year-olds Joel, Leah, Aaden and Alexis.
"[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult because I don’t have an open relationship with them. [Kate] alienated me from those kids," he explained earlier this year. "I think it was a poor parenting decision. It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better."
Meanwhile, Collin's relationship with his mother is just as strained, as he admitted he was angered when she institutionalized him.
"I was in a dark place mentally," Collin confessed of the time period. "I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you."
"It was definitely hard, not being in the media to kind of explain everything 'cause, you know, I wanted to take time for myself and I wasn't able to give the truthful answers. I mean, there were just things out there, you know, not my words — other people’s words," he continued. "It was tough, but it's good now to be able to put my own word out there."
Though Collin felt "hopeless" at the institution, he "figured out how to write to my dad and that was kind of one thing that kind of helped me mentally figure out that there was a way out of there." The teen also addressed his mother's claims that he has "special needs."
"I would say just from things that have been said and things that have been seen in the media, a big misconception about me is that I'm incapable or, you know, that I'm still kind of hung up on the things that I've been put through because I'm not," he insisted. "I work just like everybody else. I go to school. I hang out with my friends. You know, my life is great and I'm very fortunate for the life I have now."
Collin explained he and Kate never "had much of a relationship" prior to him entering the facility, and things only worsened, revealing, "After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her."
Their tension appeared to also take a toll on the bond he once shared with his siblings, admitting he hasn't "spoken" to them for around "five or six years."
"It's tough. I haven't reached out to them, they haven't reached out to me," he added. "I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don't want to reach out. I don't want to invade their space. I'd rather just let them do it on their own terms."