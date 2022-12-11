Fans Slam 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Resurfaced Tweet About Making Birthdays A 'Big Deal'
That didn't age well! As Kody Brown continues to face backlash for leaving his son Gabriel in tears after forgetting his 21st birthday, Sister Wives fans dug up an old tweet in which the father-of-18 boasts about making a "big deal" about all of his children's special days.
"We have always made birthdays a big deal. Maybe even an overindulgence in some opinions," Kody tweeted back in 2021. "But I defend big deal birthday as homage and celebration of each family member. It's important."
One Kody critic wrote online, "And this right here is why Gabe was devastated when he forget his birthday. He makes a big deal out of birthdays and therefore when yours gets skipped, you know he feels about you."
Another added, "He's contradicting himself with less and less time in between each contradiction," with a third chiming in, "That makes it worse! My heart broke for Gabe."
As OK! previously reported, Gabe, who has had a strained relationship with Kody throughout the pandemic, got emotional in the Sunday, December 4, episode when he recalled his father calling him on his birthday to discuss COVID.
"I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered," he said in a tearful confessional. "And he didn't. So to him it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID."
The Brown family patriarch appeared to remember what day it was hours later and called him back, but for Gabe, the damage had already been done.
"It was a lot worse than just a phone call for me," the 21-year-old explained. "That was the last time I ever talked to my dad."
Kody was also noticeably absent from photos of his daughter Savanah's 18th birthday festivities earlier this month.
"Happy Birthday sweetheart ! We had a fun early birthday celebration in Vegas last weekend," Janelle captioned the video slideshow of pictures from the fun night out — none of which included the 53-year-old dad. "Dinner with friends and family on the Strip and then a tour through the Enchant light display. Fun and memorable evening . You only turn 18 once right ?!"