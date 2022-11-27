'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Fuels Divorce Rumors After Celebrating Thanksgiving Without Kody

Away from home for the holidays? As rumors continue to swirl that Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has become the second wife in the series to leave her husband, Kody, the 53-year-old seemingly spent Thanksgiving without the Brown family patriarch.

Janelle took to social media on Friday, November 25, to share a sweet snapshot of everyone piled onto the sofa.

"Our Thanksgiving crowd. Grateful for family and friends. Thanks @_michellepetty and @logantbro for hosting!" she captioned the picture.