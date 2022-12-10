'Just Me': 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Changes Her Instagram Bio Following Her Split From Kody
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown seemed to hint at her newly single status after she updated her Instagram bio to read, "Just me," followed by a smiley face emoji.
In the past, her bio read, "I'm just over here living my best life," as well as mentioning her role as a sister wife and feeling like she was a mother to all 18 of their family's combined children.
As OK! previously reported, on Friday, December 9, a source confirmed Janelle had made the decision to leave Kody following months of struggling to hold their rocky relationship together as they seemingly drifted apart.
"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," the source dished, explaining that the reality star — who shares Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with the Brown family patriarch — ended her spiritual marriage after 30 years because she "outgrew him."
Janelle was Kody's second wife. The duo tied the knot in 1993 and have six children together. However, despite "having a functional marriage for a long time," Season 17 of the hit TLC series revealed the cracks in their relationship as the father-of-18 also struggled with his split from his third wife, Christine.
"I’m not someone who throws the towel in on a marriage," Janelle admitted in the Sunday, December 4, episode of the show. "But it seems almost like there is this gulf [between us] now. Especially where he's like, 'I want this.' And I'm like, 'I can’t give you that.'"
"A long time ago, I was encouraged to be independent. That’s what you did as a plural wife," she said in a confessional in the same episode. "I’ll ask him, and my needs get ignored. I decided to be my own hero and I rescued myself and I started doing things for myself."
Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.