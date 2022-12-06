'Sister Wives' Fans Call Out 'Selfish' Kody Brown After Forgetting Son Gabriel's Birthday

Kody Brown is being slammed by Sister Wives fans.

The father-of-18 came under fire after the Sunday, December 4, episode of the TLC hit aired, as his and second wife Janelle Brown's son Gabriel Brown revealed his dad called him on his birthday to ask about COVID — but made no mention of his special day.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN FUELS DIVORCE RUMORS AFTER CELEBRATING THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KODY

"I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered," the emotional 21-year-old said of their October 11 interaction in 2021. "And he didn't. So to him it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID."