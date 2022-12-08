'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Celebrates Daughter Savanah's 18th Birthday In Las Vegas As Split Rumors Swirl
Janelle Brown is one proud mama! The Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share sweet snapshots of Savanah's 18th birthday party which they celebrated among family and friends — however, Kody was nowhere in sight.
"My baby is 18! My baby is 18! Early celebration last weekend in Vegas," the television personality wrote over a video of several sweet moments from the night.
"Happy Birthday sweetheart ! We had a fun early birthday celebration in Vegas last weekend," she captioned the clip. "Thank you to @_michellepetty and @logantbro for the decorations and the cake."
"Dinner with friends and family on the Strip and then a tour through the Enchant light display," she continued. "Fun and memorable evening . You only turn 18 once right ?!"
But fans were quick to notice that the Brown family patriarch didn't appear to be at the family's festivities, with one replying, "I don’t see Kody," and another adding, "Let me guess, Kody didn’t show up."
Meanwhile, other followers pointed out the father-of-18's recent history with forgetting his kids' birthdays, with several asking if he even bothered to call her.
As OK! previously reported, Janelle and Kody's son Gabriel, 21, tearfully recalled his father forgetting his own special day in the Sunday, December 4, episode of the hit TLC show.
"I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered," he explained in a confessional. "And he didn't. So, to him it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID."
This comes as Season 17 continues to explore the ups and downs of Janelle and Kody's own rocky relationship amid his split with Christine. The 53-year-old claimed in a recent episode that he didn't feel "respected" by the mother-of-six, later admitting he believed his second wife lived her life making decision as if she was a "single woman."
“Buying an RV and moving into it … single woman decision,” Kody argued. “Going to see your kids without your husband for holidays … single woman decisions.”
Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.