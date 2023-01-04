'Obsessed': Fans Go Wild Over Sydney Sweeney Mispronouncing The Word 'Homage'
Sydney Sweeney left the internet in stitches!
During a recent interview, the Euphoria star answered fan questions while going undercover on the web, and social media couldn't get over the way she mispronounced the term "homage." The mishap occurred when she was reading a question that asked if one of her costumes from the most recent season of the hit HBO series was a tribute to the movie Midsommar.
While the term is supposed to be spoken as "HAH-mij," the 25-year-old said the word as "HO-midge."
'EUPHORIA' STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY ROCKS '90S INSPIRED ALL-PINK ENSEMBLE AS SHE ACCEPTS 'BEST FIGHT' AWARD
"I’m obsessed with the way Sydney Sweeney pronounces homage," Twitter user Ryan Schocket penned of the mishap.
"Did she really pronounce homage as O Midge," another commented below the video.
"She didn't know how to read homage lol (HOME-age) it's ok tho," another wrote under the clip, while an additional viewer simply tweeted, "Homage pronunciation."
While the way Sweeney says "homage" may be a shocker to the public, the blonde beauty recently dropped another bomb about being able to afford her seemingly fabulous Hollywood life.
FEELING PRETTY: HOW EUPHORIA STARS USED TEXTURE TO REINVENT THE LITTLE BLACK DRESS –– GET THE LOOK
As OK! previously reported, Sweeney revealed her superstar lifestyle is not all it's cracked up to be, as she claimed she doesn't have time to take a break from work if she wants to be able to afford the finer things in life.
“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she shared of her career in a recent interview. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”
“They don’t pay actors like they used to,” Sweeney explained of the current state of the industry. “And with streamers, you no longer get residuals. I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”