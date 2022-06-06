'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Rocks '90s Inspired All-Pink Ensemble As She Accepts 'Best Fight' Award
Sydney Sweeney went in swinging at came out a winner!
Fans went wild as the Euphoria star took the stage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards to accept the award for "Best Fight" on behalf of herself and her costar Alexa Demie.
"Thank you guys. Thank you so much. I wish Alexa was here so she could thank the amazing fans that we have because you all are so incredible," Sweeney gushed in her acceptance speech. "But I have to be honest...Maddie might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never ever been happier."
Prior to the event, Sweeney rocked the red carpet sporting a chic, '90s-inspired ensemble. Her baby pink crop top had a plunging neckline and showed off her toned abs. She paired the top with a sparkly pink mini skirt and matching heels.
As OK! previously reported, the White Lotus actress recently got candid in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about her time on Euphoria, what it's like shooting sex scenes and an embarrassing moment that happened at the season 2 premiere. Although the actress admitted she doesn't mind filming nudity when it's necessary to the story, she usually doesn't have her grandma and grandpa watch it on the big screen.
"I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen."
Sweeney also mentioned the only thing she doesn't enjoy about doing nude scenes in her bustling acting career is the stigma that sometimes comes along with it.
"When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise," she explained. "But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different."