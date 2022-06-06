'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Rocks '90s Inspired All-Pink Ensemble As She Accepts 'Best Fight' Award

"Thank you guys. Thank you so much. I wish Alexa was here so she could thank the amazing fans that we have because you all are so incredible," Sweeney gushed in her acceptance speech. "But I have to be honest...Maddie might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never ever been happier."

Prior to the event, Sweeney rocked the red carpet sporting a chic, '90s-inspired ensemble. Her baby pink crop top had a plunging neckline and showed off her toned abs. She paired the top with a sparkly pink mini skirt and matching heels.

