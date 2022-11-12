Sydney Sweeney Sounds Off On Mom's Controversial Birthday Bash: 'Nothing I Say Can Help The Conversation'

“Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” explained the 25-year-old star, who hails from Spokane County, Wash., which favored Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 Presidential elections. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”

Part of this strife, it seems, comes from not exactly fitting in with either her family or the world as a whole.

“When I go home my family doesn’t understand me or the world I’m in anymore,” she explained. “But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I’m in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me.”