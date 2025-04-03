or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Farrah Abraham
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham Claims Angelina Pivarnick's Ex-Fiancé Vinny Tortorella Personally Attacked Her as They Sit Down for Explosive Podcast

Photo of Angelina Pivarnick and Farrah Abraham
Source: Matt Richards

Farrah Abraham met up with Angelina Pivarnick to tape an explosive podcast episode in which she claimed Vinny Tortorella personally attacked her.

By:

April 3 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OK! was on the scene when Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick met up with Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham on March 27 to settle the score over Pivarnick’s ex-fiancé Vinny Tortorella trying to make a go for Abraham.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Angelina Pivarnick and Farrah Abraham
Source: Matt Richards

Angelina Pivarnick and Farrah Abraham met up in Staten Island to tape their podcast episode.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair met up at Fenix Studios in Staten Island, N.Y., to tape an episode of Pivarnick’s “Um Hello” podcast on Hurrdat Network.

“So, your ex-boyfriend showed up to my comedy debut and I did not know that was your ex-boyfriend… fiancé ... I’m so sorry,” Abraham said in an exclusive reel obtained by OK! from the podcast episode that dropped on April 3. “I don’t even know,” she continued. “I didn’t know another woman came forward in a report with your ex-fiancé ... I guess he was dating her. She had a child. I’m also a mom. I just kind of have this fierce thing of… you reach out and twist it and attack me, and that’s really what he did.” Abraham asserted she was “sure” Tortorella “probably” did the same thing to Pivarnick and the other woman she mentioned, including Lauren Moutopoulos.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Vinny Tortorella and Lauren Moutopoulos
Source: Lauren Moutopoulos

Lauren Moutopoulos alleged she was dating Vinny Tortorella when he tried hitting on Farrah Abraham.

MORE ON:
Farrah Abraham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“So, maybe you have been holding back some things about this fiancé,” Abraham added.

“I don’t even know,” Pivarnick said as she assured her she has been “holding back” certain things about him.

As OK! exclusively reported on March 16, Abraham slammed Tortorella after he tried hitting on her after her comedy show in New York City.

“I didn’t even know who he was,” the reality starlet told OK!. “I have no interest in him and frankly am weirded out now knowing he came out to my event just to get a pic and try to hit on me.”

She claimed he “must want fame."

After Abraham exposed him, Moutopoulos reached out to OK! to reveal she was dating Tortorella and accused him of trying to be unfaithful to her with Abraham.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: Matt Richards

Farrah Abraham said she hopes Vinny Tortorella 'seeks mental help.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I was shocked and deeply hurt to discover that the person I was dating for the last three months was unfaithful and completely disrespectful,” she shared on March 18. “No one deserves to find out such painful truths in such a public way.”

While she added it’s “disappointing,” she’s “choosing to move forward with dignity, knowing that I deserve honesty, respect and loyalty in my relationships.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Angelina Pivarnick
Source: Matt Richards

Angelina Pivarnick said she's been holding things back about Vinny Tortorella.

After Tortorella fired back at all of the allegations the women threw at him, Abraham spoke out via Instagram to say she hopes he “seeks mental help” and a “relationship skills course.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.