Farrah Abraham Claims Angelina Pivarnick's Ex-Fiancé Vinny Tortorella Personally Attacked Her as They Sit Down for Explosive Podcast
OK! was on the scene when Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick met up with Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham on March 27 to settle the score over Pivarnick’s ex-fiancé Vinny Tortorella trying to make a go for Abraham.
The pair met up at Fenix Studios in Staten Island, N.Y., to tape an episode of Pivarnick’s “Um Hello” podcast on Hurrdat Network.
“So, your ex-boyfriend showed up to my comedy debut and I did not know that was your ex-boyfriend… fiancé ... I’m so sorry,” Abraham said in an exclusive reel obtained by OK! from the podcast episode that dropped on April 3. “I don’t even know,” she continued. “I didn’t know another woman came forward in a report with your ex-fiancé ... I guess he was dating her. She had a child. I’m also a mom. I just kind of have this fierce thing of… you reach out and twist it and attack me, and that’s really what he did.” Abraham asserted she was “sure” Tortorella “probably” did the same thing to Pivarnick and the other woman she mentioned, including Lauren Moutopoulos.
“So, maybe you have been holding back some things about this fiancé,” Abraham added.
“I don’t even know,” Pivarnick said as she assured her she has been “holding back” certain things about him.
As OK! exclusively reported on March 16, Abraham slammed Tortorella after he tried hitting on her after her comedy show in New York City.
“I didn’t even know who he was,” the reality starlet told OK!. “I have no interest in him and frankly am weirded out now knowing he came out to my event just to get a pic and try to hit on me.”
She claimed he “must want fame."
After Abraham exposed him, Moutopoulos reached out to OK! to reveal she was dating Tortorella and accused him of trying to be unfaithful to her with Abraham.
“I was shocked and deeply hurt to discover that the person I was dating for the last three months was unfaithful and completely disrespectful,” she shared on March 18. “No one deserves to find out such painful truths in such a public way.”
While she added it’s “disappointing,” she’s “choosing to move forward with dignity, knowing that I deserve honesty, respect and loyalty in my relationships.”
After Tortorella fired back at all of the allegations the women threw at him, Abraham spoke out via Instagram to say she hopes he “seeks mental help” and a “relationship skills course.”