Farrah Abraham Claims Angelina Pivarnick's Ex-Fiancé Vinny Tortorella Personally Attacked Her as They Sit Down for Explosive Podcast

“So, maybe you have been holding back some things about this fiancé,” Abraham added.

“I don’t even know,” Pivarnick said as she assured her she has been “holding back” certain things about him.

As OK! exclusively reported on March 16, Abraham slammed Tortorella after he tried hitting on her after her comedy show in New York City.

“I didn’t even know who he was,” the reality starlet told OK!. “I have no interest in him and frankly am weirded out now knowing he came out to my event just to get a pic and try to hit on me.”

She claimed he “must want fame."

After Abraham exposed him, Moutopoulos reached out to OK! to reveal she was dating Tortorella and accused him of trying to be unfaithful to her with Abraham.