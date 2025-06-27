or
Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia Admits She Has No Relationship With Her Grandparents After Messy Family Drama: 'I'm Fine With That'

Composite photo of Sophia Abraham, Farrah Abraham, Debra Danielsen and Michael Abraham
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram; @ddanielsen1/Instagram; @michaelabrahamofficial/Instagram

Farrah Abraham's daughter, Sophia, confirmed she has no relationship with her grandparents.

By:

June 27 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia Abraham, revealed she currently has no relationship with her grandparents, Debra Danielsen and Michael Abraham, after some family drama while appearing on Kailyn Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast.

However, Sophia shared she has a relationship with some of her late father Derek Underwood’s family.

No Relationship

Source: @killrnetwork/Instagram

Sophia Abraham discussed not having a relationship with her grandparents on Kailyn Lowry's 'Barely Famous' podcast.

“And I’m fine with that,” she stated about cutting off her grandparents.

As OK! exclusively shared in March, Farrah dished she also has no relationship with her parents.

“ No, I don't really need to have anything toxic in my future,” Farrah shared, when asked if she speaks to her mother.

'No Ill Will'

Composite photo of Michael Abraham and Debra Danielsen
Source: @ddanielsen1/Instagram; @michaelabrahamofficial/Instagram

Farrah Abraham previously revealed she doesn't speak to either of her parents.

“ I have my mom blocked on everything,” she continued. “She does reach out and, of course, she wished my daughter a happy 16th birthday, but my daughter has literally everyone blocked. She doesn't talk to either of my parents.”

Farrah also noted she “doesn’t really engage” with her dad either.

“It's my choice to just move on with my life and be,” she continued. “They had the luxury of being around me longer than I needed to be around them and what they did with it wasn't the best way to go about that.”

Although she’s not in touch with them, Farrah said she has no ill will toward either of them and wishes them the best.

“I will always love my family, but it'll be a distance love,” she added. “So, I love from a distance, but my daughter does not want that and I don't want that.”

Farrah's Parents Liked Her Comedy Show

Photo of Sophia Abraham and Farrah Abraham
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham said her mom reached out to wish Sophia a happy birthday.

Regardless of their lack of relationship, Farrah said on the podcast her family enjoyed her comedy debut earlier this year at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City.

“They liked it, they just texted me [about it],” she said. “I don’t really take calls with my family anymore. I really have my own boundaries that are healthy.”

“When I now check in with them, they have their own lives, it’s not codependence, it’s not unhealthy, it’s not integrated, it’s not a mess anymore,” the reality starlet elaborated. “They have their own identities, they have their own lives, they don’t rely on me to support them in any way.”

'A Testament to Stop Trauma Bonds'

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham said she's proud of her parents even though she doesn't speak to them.

Farrah also noted she’s proud of her parents, as the distance she’s created between them has allowed them to flourish “in their own way.”

“That’s just a testament to stop trauma bonds,” she added.

