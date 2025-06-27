Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia Admits She Has No Relationship With Her Grandparents After Messy Family Drama: 'I'm Fine With That'

“ I have my mom blocked on everything,” she continued. “She does reach out and, of course, she wished my daughter a happy 16th birthday, but my daughter has literally everyone blocked. She doesn't talk to either of my parents.”

Farrah also noted she “doesn’t really engage” with her dad either.

“It's my choice to just move on with my life and be,” she continued. “They had the luxury of being around me longer than I needed to be around them and what they did with it wasn't the best way to go about that.”

Although she’s not in touch with them, Farrah said she has no ill will toward either of them and wishes them the best.

“I will always love my family, but it'll be a distance love,” she added. “So, I love from a distance, but my daughter does not want that and I don't want that.”