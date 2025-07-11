'Far From True': Faye Resnick Denies Physical Fight With Jennifer Tilly While Filming Season 15 of 'RHOBH'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fifteenth season is currently taping, and, while there haven’t been many rumblings about what’s happening, a shocking rumor popped up involving an alleged fight.
Specifically, one X user claimed: "🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Faye Resnick and Jennifer Tilly reportedly had to be physically separated while filming RHOBH. Sources heard glass shatter and Tilly yell, ‘You don’t know who you’re messing with, Faye.’”
Faye Resnick Denies Fighting With Jennifer Tilly
OK! reached out to Resnick to get to the bottom of the alleged incident.
“This is far from true,” Resnick shared. “I adore Jennifer. We have never had an argument or disagreement.”
“Unfortunately, this world is so deceitful,” she added.
Garcelle Beauvais Left 'RHOBH'
As OK! previously reported, this season will look a bit different, as Garcelle Beauvais will not be returning.
On March 25, Beauvais shared the news via Instagram, stating, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”
As for why she’s leaving, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives.
She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's over the moon about.
“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”
- 'RHOBH' Cast Will 'Absolutely' Undergo Changes for Season 15 — and It Will 'Shock Fans': Source
- Kyle Richards 'Walked Off' Set of 'RHOBH' Season 14 Reunion After Women Brought Up Mauricio Umansky Drama, Insider Claims: 'She Was Crying'
- Taking A Time Out? Lisa Rinna Says 'RHOBH' Needs A Break After 'Rough' Season
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Garcelle Beauvais May Have Been Fired
Although she claimed she left on her own volition, an insider reveled she may have been fired.
“Bravo tells all the women when they’re fired they can tell the press whatever they want and they will back them up,” a source shared at the time. “And the word on the street is Garcelle was definitely fired.”
As for why Beauvais would have been let go, the insider noted she “didn’t really have a personal storyline.”
“Bozoma Saint John, the newest Housewife who Garcelle had issues with, does have a storyline,” they shared. “She is possibly going to marry the guy she’s dating and is exploring having a baby with him. She just came off to viewers as way more interesting than Garcelle did.”
Who Will Be on 'RHOBH' Season 15?
The source added one other thing that allegedly hurt Beauvais — her “being so happy” about Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' drama.
RHOBH Season 15 is expected to feature Richards, Erika Jayne, St. John, Tilly, Sutton Stracke and Rachel Zoe.