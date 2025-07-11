'Far From True': Faye Resnick Denies Physical Fight With Jennifer Tilly While Filming Season 15 of 'RHOBH'

As OK! previously reported, this season will look a bit different, as Garcelle Beauvais will not be returning.

On March 25, Beauvais shared the news via Instagram, stating, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”

As for why she’s leaving, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives.

She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's over the moon about.

“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”