Politics FBI Director Kash Patel Forcing Staff to Take Lie Detector Tests as He Fights to Save His Job Source: MEGA; PEXELS FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly reached 'panic mode' as he pushes employees to take lie detector tests to out leakers. Lesley Abravanel May 8 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a desperate attempt to save his job following devastating and explosive reports about his drinking, abuse of power and ineptitude, FBI Director Kash Patel has ordered over two dozen members of his security detail and information technology staff to take polygraph tests in an effort to identify the sources of leaks regarding his leadership. These measures are reportedly part of a "panic mode" effort to identify leakers following several highly critical news stories regarding his leadership and personal conduct. Patel is allegedly searching for the sources behind a bombshell report by The Atlantic, which detailed accusations of heavy drinking, "conspicuous inebriation," and unexplained absences from his duties.

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Source: MEGA Sources claim Patel is in a state of paranoia.

Sources claim Patel is in a state of paranoia, fearing that negative headlines will lead President Donald Trump to replace him. White House aides have reportedly expressed frustration with the frequent scandals surrounding the FBI director. Beyond the recent reports, Patel has previously used polygraphs to investigate internal discussions among agents, such as when details leaked about his unusual request for an FBI-issued firearm.

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Source: MEGA Agents reportedly fear they will be fired if they do not comply with testing or are suspected of disloyalty.

The aggressive use of polygraphs has reportedly created a "chilling effect" within the bureau. Agents reportedly fear they will be fired if they do not comply with testing or are suspected of disloyalty. Patel has allegedly "walled himself off" from many senior FBI operational leaders, choosing to distance himself from top career officials while focusing on hunting down leakers.

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences, the report claims.

FBI agents were reportedly hesitant to open a criminal leak investigation into The Atlantic's reporter, Sarah Fitzpatrick, arguing it lacked reasonable justification and could infringe on First Amendment rights. “My response is that I stand by every single word of this report. We were very diligent. We were very careful. It went through multiple levels of editing, review, and care,” Fitzpatrick told the “Radio Atlantic” podcast. “And I think one of the things that has been most gratifying ... immediately after the story was published was [that] I have been inundated by additional sourcing going up to the highest levels of the government, thanking us for doing the work, providing additional corroborating information,” she added. Despite Patel's attacks on her, Fitzpatrick followed up with another bombshell, alleging that the embattled director distributes personalized bottles of Woodford Reserve bourbon as gifts. These 750ml bottles are reportedly engraved with "Kash Patel FBI Director" and an FBI shield featuring his preferred stylized name, "Ka$h," and the number "9," signifying his place as the ninth director of the FBI.

Source: MEGA The FBI has disputed claims of internal panic.