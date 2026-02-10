FBI Unaware of 'Any Continued Communication' Between Guthrie Family and Suspected Kidnappers
Feb. 10 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Investigators have no knowledge of Savannah Guthrie and her siblings being in contact with their mother Nancy's suspected kidnappers after an alleged ransom deadline passed.
"The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers," FBI Phoenix Spokesperson Connor Hagan said in a statement on Monday, February 9, following the 5 p.m. local time deadline.
As OK! previously reported, ransom notes were sent to various outlets demanding $6 million in Bitcoin by Monday evening. The Today star had posted a video on Saturday, February 7, informing the purported abductors that the family would do what was asked.
FBI Releases Suspect Photo in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Investigation
The FBI has since released surveillance images depicting a potential suspect in the case of the NBC anchor's missing mother.
Four photos show an individual wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack as they appears to tinker with the camera outside the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., area home.
FBI Director Kash Patel shared the alarming images on X on Tuesday, February 10, and revealed they screen-grabbed the images from a video "recovered from residual data located in backend systems."
"Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," he wrote.
As of Tuesday, law enforcement officers were also investigating a "vehicle of interest" seen at a Circle K convenience store near the retiree's home.
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction: FBI Now Involved in Searching for Nancy Guthrie, 84, Amid 4-Day Disappearance
- Nancy Guthrie's 'Baffling' Disappearance Might Not Be Kidnapping for Ransom, Claims Ex-FBI Special Agent
- FBI Releases Suspect Photo in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping as the Search Enters Day 10
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Is Known About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance?
Nancy was reported missing by family members on Sunday, February 1, after failing to attend a church-viewing gathering at a friend's house.
Savannah's sister, Annie, who lives nearby, is said to be the last person to have seen Nancy the night before.
It's believed either Annie or her husband, Tommaso Cioni, dropped the octogenarian at her home around 9:30 p.m after having dinner together.
Authorities arrived on Sunday to discover blood outside her upscale Catalina Foothills and part of her doorbell camera missing.
It was revealed that the camera disconnected shortly before 2:00 a.m, and at 2:12 a.m., the camera's software detected movement. Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m.
Police deduced that Nancy was abducted some time in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced via a statement on social media on Monday, February 9, that they're actively following "new leads" as the investigation continues.