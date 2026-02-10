FBI Unaware of 'Any Continued Communication' Between Guthrie Family and Suspected Kidnappers

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators have no knowledge of Savannah Guthrie and her siblings being in contact with their mother Nancy's suspected kidnappers after an alleged ransom deadline passed. "The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers," FBI Phoenix Spokesperson Connor Hagan said in a statement on Monday, February 9, following the 5 p.m. local time deadline. As OK! previously reported, ransom notes were sent to various outlets demanding $6 million in Bitcoin by Monday evening. The Today star had posted a video on Saturday, February 7, informing the purported abductors that the family would do what was asked.

FBI Releases Suspect Photo in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Investigation

Source: NBC New photos released by the FBI show a potential suspect tampering with a camera outside Nancy Guthrie's front door.

The FBI has since released surveillance images depicting a potential suspect in the case of the NBC anchor's missing mother. Four photos show an individual wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack as they appears to tinker with the camera outside the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., area home. FBI Director Kash Patel shared the alarming images on X on Tuesday, February 10, and revealed they screen-grabbed the images from a video "recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

Source: NBC FBI Director Kash Patel said the images were 'recovered from residual data located in backend systems.'

"Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," he wrote. As of Tuesday, law enforcement officers were also investigating a "vehicle of interest" seen at a Circle K convenience store near the retiree's home.

What Is Known About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance?

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Sunday, February 1.

Nancy was reported missing by family members on Sunday, February 1, after failing to attend a church-viewing gathering at a friend's house. Savannah's sister, Annie, who lives nearby, is said to be the last person to have seen Nancy the night before. It's believed either Annie or her husband, Tommaso Cioni, dropped the octogenarian at her home around 9:30 p.m after having dinner together. Authorities arrived on Sunday to discover blood outside her upscale Catalina Foothills and part of her doorbell camera missing.

Source: NBC The local police department said it's currently pursuing 'new leads' in its search for Nancy Guthrie.