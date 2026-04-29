Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at Jimmy Kimmel Over 'Widow' Remark: 'He's Desperate'
April 29 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Podcaster Megyn Kelly lashed out at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a profane rant, following a joke he made during a parody of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where he remarked that First Lady Melania Trump had "the glow of an expectant widow.”
Kelly labeled the comments "disgusting," "sick," "crass," and "deeply offensive," particularly given the timing — the joke aired on April 23, just two days before a real shooting occurred at the actual WHCA dinner.
The exceedingly irate former Fox News host baselessly claimed that Kimmel would "love" to see President Donald Trump assassinated, stating he loathes the president "with a passion as bright as 10,000 suns.”
“But if you're going to give Kimmel the benefit of the doubt, you have to remember he said that Thursday, well before Saturday's attempted assassination uh of Trump. Um, ok. But it was, after all, the other assassination attempts. Like, I don't accept that,” she said.
"He's desperate, he's irrelevant," Megyn continued. “Jimmy Kimmel has no class. He has no standard of decency. We've seen that repeatedly. Why did he think it was okay to joke about Charlie Kirk's assassination before Charlie was even in the ground?”
Megyn expressed doubt about Jimmy’s explanation of the joke, saying it was about the age difference between the almost 80-year-old POTUS and the first lady, who just turned 56.
Jimmy has refused to apologize, maintaining that the line was a "light roast" about the 23-year age gap between the Trumps and not a call to violence. He redirected the criticism, suggesting Melania should speak to her husband about his own "hateful and violent rhetoric.”
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“I'm not excusing all the things that Trump says, but Jimmy Kimmel's responsible for his own comments, his own behavior. And if he actually wants us to believe that he agrees that hateful and violent rhetoric is bad, he needs to explain why he continues to do it. Because that clearly was not a joke about age difference,” she said. “It was an assassination joke. We all know that. It's obvious only people suffering from Trump derangement syndrome would believe that lie. Okay. No, he did not explicitly call for violence there. But there is no question he crossed the decency and good taste line on network television. All right. He suggested Melania Trump wants her husband dead. And given the context of what we've seen, that obviously carries a potential import of assassination, which again now has nearly happened to Trump four times.”
The seemingly thin-skinned podcaster joined Melania and Donald in calling for ABC to fire “irrelevant” Jimmy.
She compared the situation to ABC’s firing of The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who was ousted from the show after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell against accusations of past racist actions, questioning why Kimmel is still on the air after such "atrocious behavior.”
“What the f---, ABC?” she exclaimed.
Following the controversy, the Trump-appointed FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, challenged the broadcasting licenses of Disney, the ABC parent company.
Megyn also took aim at media figures like Jake Tapper and George Clooney — whose wife and looks Megyn also viciously attacked — for defending Jimmy, arguing their support demonstrates a lack of objectivity in media circles.
“Clooney apparently doesn't realize that there's a difference between using a figure of speech and making a classless 'joke' about the president being assassinated,” she said.