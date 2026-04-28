Politics Jimmy Kimmel Defends His Widow Joke, Claims It Was a 'Light Roast' Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube; MEGA Jimmy Kimmel defended his First Amendment right to make a 'widow' joke about the 'age difference' between Donald and Melania Trump. Lesley Abravanel April 28 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel defended his "expectant widow" joke, clarifying that it was a "light roast" focused on the age difference between Donald and Melania Trump. He rejected claims that the comment was a call to violence, noting it aired three days before the actual shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Jimmy explained the remark was part of a "pretend roast" segment on his Thursday show, meant to fill the void since the actual dinner did not feature a comedian this year. He stated the joke was "obviously" about the couple's age gap (Donald is nearly 80) and the "look of joy" he jokingly suggested Melania, who just turned 56, has when they are together.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel defended the joke.

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KIMMEL DEFENDS THE JOKE: "I said, 'our first lady Melania's here, look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow. Which, obviously, was a joke about their age difference- and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together. It was a… pic.twitter.com/hrwuW6lUpt — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 28, 2026 Source: @BonillaJL/X He mocked the Trumps' calls for ABC to fire him.

Jimmy argued the joke was "not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination" and pointed out his long history of advocating against gun violence. He mocked the Trumps' calls for ABC to fire him, suggesting that if they wanted to target "violent rhetoric," they should look at the president's own history of inflammatory statements. While remaining defiant about the joke, Jimmy expressed sincere sympathy for the "traumatic and scary" experience the attendees, including the first lady, faced during the Saturday shooting.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy delivered a tearful monologue following the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting.

“Obviously, it was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they’re together,” he said. “It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am. It was not – by any stretch of the definition – a call to assassination. And they know that. I’ve been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence, in particular.” Jimmy delivered a tearful monologue following the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting, criticizing politicians for their inaction and questioning why teenagers are allowed to purchase AR-15s. He argued that gun violence is both a "mental health problem" and a "gun problem" and must be addressed as both.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel previously made comments about Charlie Kirk's death.

“But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend, and probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house,” he continued. “And also, I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it. Donald Trump is allowed to say whatever he wants to say, as are you and as am I. Because under the First Amendment, we have, as Americans, a right to free speech.” In September 2025, ABC temporarily suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Jimmy made comments about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Upon his return after a massive boycott of ABC and parent company Disney, Jimmy gave an emotional monologue, stating that "a government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American." Jimmy also pointed out how his roast came three days before the actual event. “But if you want us to believe that a joke I made three days before this dinner had any effect on anything that happened, well then, maybe someone should look into this psychic lady, too.” He then played a clip of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “There will be some shots fired tonight," before the dinner began.

Source: MEGA Actor George Clooney defended Jimmy.