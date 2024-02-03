Fired Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Received Nearly $6 Million in Settlement From the Recording Academy

The details of the settlement were not made public at the time, but eye-opening documents reviewed by Q have shed light on the financial cost of the controversy that surrounded Dugan's tenure.

The Recording Academy, in a tax filing submitted to the IRS, disclosed that Dugan was awarded a staggering $5.75 million for the year. Although the filing does not specify the nature of the payment, it does reveal that Dugan was the highest-paid individual at the Recording Academy — despite not working any hours per week.

The settlement came after months of disputes between Dugan and the Recording Academy, which led to her dismissal by the board. An agreement was reportedly reached in June of 2021.