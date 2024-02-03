OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Grammys
OK LogoNEWS

Fired Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Received Nearly $6 Million in Settlement From the Recording Academy

deborah duggan grammys pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 2 2024, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Deborah Dugan, the former president and chief executive of the Recording Academy, the organization responsible for the Grammy Awards, has reportedly received a settlement of close to $6 million in 2021, Q reported.

Article continues below advertisement
deborah dugan neil portnow grammys
Source: mega

The details of the settlement haven't been made until now.

The details of the settlement were not made public at the time, but eye-opening documents reviewed by Q have shed light on the financial cost of the controversy that surrounded Dugan's tenure.

The Recording Academy, in a tax filing submitted to the IRS, disclosed that Dugan was awarded a staggering $5.75 million for the year. Although the filing does not specify the nature of the payment, it does reveal that Dugan was the highest-paid individual at the Recording Academy — despite not working any hours per week.

The settlement came after months of disputes between Dugan and the Recording Academy, which led to her dismissal by the board. An agreement was reportedly reached in June of 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
deborah dugan grammys
Source: mega

Deborah Dugan held the position of president and chief executive for approximately five months before being removed.

Article continues below advertisement

Dugan, who was listed under her married name, Deborah Szulansky, held the position of president and chief executive for approximately five months before being removed from her post.

In contrast to Dugan's $5.75 million payment, chief executive Harvey Mason, who took over from Dugan, earned $1,369,344 during the same period.

Dugan's dismissal came after allegations of bullying and just ten days before the 2020 Grammy Awards. In her complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she claimed that her removal was in retaliation for exposing misconduct within the organization, including sexual harassment, corrupt voting procedures and conflicts of interest among board members.

She also accused powerful industry lawyer Joel Katz of harassment, which he vehemently denied.

Article continues below advertisement
deoborah duggan grammy awards
Source: mega

Deborah Dugan dismissal came before the 2020 Grammy Awards.

MORE ON:
Grammys
Article continues below advertisement

At the time of Dugan's dismissal, the Recording Academy stated that they had not paid her a settlement and emphasized her management deficiencies and failures.

They believed that not removing her from the organization would compromise their values and set a precedent that such behavior has no consequences.

Dugan, in response, accused the Academy of not conducting a thorough investigation and ignoring claims of conflicts of interest and voting irregularities.

According to the outlet, the recent disclosure of her substantial settlement is expected to spark further questions and scrutiny regarding one of the music industry's most significant scandals.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
grammys wards logo
Source: grammys

The 2024 Grammys will air on February 4.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Dugan's settlement, the tax filing also revealed that the Recording Academy spent $25,941,816 in salaries and had total expenses of nearly $89 million.

The Academy recorded a profit just below a million dollars and registered over $56 million in income from the Grammys telecast and sponsorship.

The Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 4.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.