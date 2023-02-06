Chris Brown Rages Over Losing 2023 Grammy To Robert Glasper: 'Who The F**k Is This?'

“BRO WHO THE F**K IS THIS?” a graphic Brown shared stated along with a screenshot of a Google search of his competition, which described Glasper as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.”

“YALL PLAYING 😂😂😂😂😂 WHO DA F**K IS THIS?” the "Kiss Kiss" artist continued to lament before adding, he “gotta get [his] skills up” and “start playing the harmonica.”