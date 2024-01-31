Travis Kelce Wishes He Could 'Support' Girlfriend Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys: 'I Got to Get Ready for the Super Bowl'
Travis Kelce confirmed he will not be Taylor Swift's plus one at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4.
"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for but ... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week," the football star, 34, said on Pat McAfee's eponymous talk show on Wednesday, January 31.
On January 28, Kelce's team won the AFC Championship, propelling them to the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.
After the big win, the pop star, 34, and Kelce's family all joined him on the field to celebrate with cameras surrounding them — something he's still figuring out.
"It's exciting for me, but it's all brand new, man," Kelce said of being in the spotlight more due to people's interest in his romance with the musician. "From having the paparazzi follow me every single day into work, to just everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it's sports, whether it's not sports, you know, it's just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated."
"But I'm having fun with it, he continued. "The majority of the world is having fun with it ... All the cranky NFL fans, we're slowly bringing them in."
Kelce even gushed about how he loves seeing Swift in the stands at his football games.
"Hopefully everybody realizes that we're just two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it's nothing more than that," he shared. "[No matter] how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. And we enjoy every single bit of it."
"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the family and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he added.
For now, the athlete is just trying to get that trophy.
"Everybody in this building knows my intentions," he said. "Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city and in this organization. This is my number one focus."
"It's in my heart to be able to pour everything I've got out there on the field," he continued. "People can perceive what they want. But I want to make sure that the guys, the men and women in this building, knew that I was 100 percent focused on this team and getting this team to where we are, where we're going next week. I had to look back, take a step back and really see how I was, you know, portraying myself to the world, and just to make sure that everybody knew I was focused, all while still enjoying my life off the field."