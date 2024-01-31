Travis Kelce Wishes He Could 'Support' Girlfriend Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys: 'I Got to Get Ready for the Super Bowl'

"But I'm having fun with it, he continued. "The majority of the world is having fun with it ... All the cranky NFL fans, we're slowly bringing them in."

Kelce even gushed about how he loves seeing Swift in the stands at his football games.

"Hopefully everybody realizes that we're just two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it's nothing more than that," he shared. "[No matter] how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. And we enjoy every single bit of it."

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the family and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he added.