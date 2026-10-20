Fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny Sports Bra After Declaring She 'Refused to Be Defined by Critics'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:04 p.m. ET
Katie Zacharia flaunted her figure in skimpy athleisure wear shortly after declaring she refused to be "defined by critics" following her short stint as White House press secretary.
Zacharia, 42, was spotted in her California neighborhood on Tuesday, October 20, wearing a tiny blue sports bra, red leggings and sneakers in new photos.
Katie Zacharia Showed Off Her Figure in a Tiny Sports Bra
The former White House press secretary wore her long blonde hair in a side braid, her eyes on the floor as she walked.
The outing marked Zacharia's first public appearance since she made headlines on Friday, October 16, when she was fired as White House press secretary after five days.
Katie Zacharia Was Fired on October 16
Zacharia learned of her firing during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, when senior Trump advisor Jason Miller knocked on the door to say Vice President J.D. Vance wanted to speak with her.
According to the publication, she left the room, never returned and her firing was announced shortly after.
Her removal marked the shortest tenure of a White House press secretary in history and followed intense scrunity over claims she misrepresented herself as a lawyer.
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Katie Zacharia Opened Up About Brief White House Press Secretary Stint
Zacharia opened up about the five-day run in an interview with the New York Post on Thursday, October 19, saying her top lessons were to "stay true to your character, focus on the work in front of you, and refuse to be defined by the critics."
"I'm proud I said yes, stood firm in what I believe, and kept supporting the president even when the circumstances weren’t ideal for me — showing my children what courage looks like in the face of criticism," she explained.
Katie Zacharia Called It an 'Honor' to Serve Donald Trump
She continued, "Answering the president’s call to serve was an honor, and my kids were able to see their mom step up for one of the most sought-after jobs in the world."
White House and administration sources told ABC News that Zacharia was moving to a different position within the administration, though the specific role and responsibilities are unclear.
Before her stint as press secretary, Zacharia served as communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group (Truth Social) and was briefly employed at the Department of Homeland Security.