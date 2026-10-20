Seth Meyers Jokes Donald Trump Rushed to Fire Katie Zacharia Before 'SNL' Returned From 'Hiatus' to Avoid Brutal Mocking of Axed Press Secretary
Oct. 20 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
During his Late Night monologue, Seth Meyers joked President Donald Trump fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after just five days to ensure she was gone before Saturday Night Live returned from its hiatus.
Meyers comedically claimed Trump wanted to avoid seeing his latest spokesperson mocked on the sketch comedy show, especially since Zacharia had already publicly braced for an SNL parody.
“Trump probably wanted to make sure Katie Zacharia, that’s her name, that’s her name, was gone before SNL came back from hiatus, as even she was expecting she’d get mocked on the show,” he said.
'We Missed an Entire White House Press Secretary'
Returning from his own one-week hiatus, Late Night with Seth Meyers mocked her historic five-day tenure.
“Well, we were only on hiatus for one week, and we missed an entire White House press secretary. Five days. That’s how long she lasted. She got hired, gave one press briefing, and then got fired so fast the melon in her welcome aboard Edible Arrangement was still safe to eat,” Meyers quipped.
Meyers rolled a clip of an interview between Zacharia and MAGA media personality Jack Posobiec, who asked who she wanted to play her on SNL.
Katie Zacharia Wants a 'Scarlett Johansson Type Character' to Portray Her on 'SNL'
“Saturday Night Live, you know they’re gonna be coming, you know this Saturday they’re probably gonna be doing something. Who would you like to have play you on Saturday Night Live?” Posobiec asked.
Zacharia replied, “I know it’s coming. Yes,” she said. “I think who would I like to have play me? Maybe a Scarlett Johansson type character.”
Meyers immediately pounced on the clip, firing back: "A Scarlett Johansson type? It’s SNL. They can get the real Scarlett Johansson.”
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Katie Zacharia Breaks Record With Shortest Press Secretary Stint
While Meyers offered his comedic theory, Zacharia's rapid departure — which broke Anthony Scaramucci’s 11-day record for the shortest tenure in White House history — stemmed from a series of severe professional blunders.
Her debut White House press briefing, which critics blasted as a “disastrous train wreck,” lasted just 14 minutes, with Zacharia reading a pre-written statement of Trump's accomplishments and taking only three questions.
It was quickly revealed that despite holding a law degree from Pepperdine University, Zacharia had never passed a state bar exam in any U.S. state, despite previously claiming to be an attorney.
Donald Trump Blamed Katie Zacharia Firing on 'Nasty' News Coverage
Friendly territory turned hostile when Fox News heavyweight Sean Hannity pressed her on the brevity of her press briefing and her legal credentials.
The following morning, hosts on Fox & Friends coldly questioned whether she regretted hiding her bar exam failure from the POTUS.
After the backlash, Trump publicly acknowledged her departure, claiming the "nasty" news coverage prompted her to reconsider the job and concluding that "maybe it's not for her.”