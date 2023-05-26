'Clap for That!': First Lady Jill Biden Begs for Applause After Line in Speech Falls Flat at Event
Awkward! First Lady Jill Biden didn't get the praise she wanted when she spoke at the Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 25.
“I’ve visited red states and blue states and I’ve found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions,” she told the audience before pausing.
“And, um, I thought you might clap for that,” the blonde beauty, 71, said as the crowd then obliged and applauded.
People quickly took to social media to compare the moment to when Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush told his supporters to "please clap" at a campaign event during the 2016 election.
One person wrote, "Awkward," while another user shared a GIF of Bush's cringeworthy moment.
"Nobody clapped because they don't believe you. Sorry," another person stated.
In 2019, Biden experienced something similar when she told an audience in Iowa that if her husband, Joe Biden, were to be present, Americans would say: “Finally someone is standing up to the NRA and keeping our children and our schools safe.”
The comment fell flat, with Jill exclaiming, “That’s my applause line, come on!”
Throughout Joe's time in office, the president has made several blunders which have gone viral.
In late May, the politician once again claimed his late son, Beau, died in Iraq, despite succumbing to cancer in 2015.
“My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq,” the 80-year-old president said during visit with U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on Thursday, May 18.
“They talk about inflation … inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia’s doing … excuse me, the war in Ukraine,” Joe said. “I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died," he said again in November 2022.
When Joe was asked how his age affects his job, he replied that no one should be worried.
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" Joe told Jake Tapper.