Megyn Kelly Takes Jab at Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Ages, Notes 'They Both Could Die' During 2024 Election

Trump has other hurdles to overcome as well, as his criminal trial will kick off in March 2024, which falls in the middle of the election campaign.

However, as OK! reported, Judge Juan Merchan insisted it won't interfere with his bid for the White House.

"It is certainly not my intention in any way to impede Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign for president of the United States," he stated on Tuesday, May 23. "He is free to defend himself against these charges. He is free to campaign. He is free to do just about anything that does not violate the specific terms of the protective order."