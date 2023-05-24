Megyn Kelly Takes Jab at Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Ages, Notes 'They Both Could Die' During 2024 Election
As usual, Megyn Kelly isn't biting her tongue when it comes to the 2024 election.
The journalist and a few colleagues were discussing who may get the nomination for each political party when the mom-of-three pointed out a morbid possibility if we see a repeat of 2020, when Joe Biden, 80, and Donald Trump, 76, went head-to-head.
"You know what’s crazy, is if it winds up being Trump, Biden in the contest, forgive me, but they could both die," she blurted out on the Tuesday, May 23, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "They’re old enough that one might not make it to the actual election day, never mind through a first term, or in Biden’s case a second."
"I mean, this is something we actually have to factor in when you have presidential candidates who are around 80 years old," noted Kelly, 52.
Biden's age has been a point of concern for countless voters, something Kelly called out last month, as instead of talking to live audience, the POTUS released a prerecorded message to announce he was running for office again.
"The fact that this is on tape, and he didn't have the ability to stand in front of a camera live and see these comments, never mind actual people, and make his own re-announcement. He's at a record low for press conferences and interactions with reporters, one on one interviews. He can't talk to anybody," she stated on another episode of SiriusXM show. "I literally think he might be at the point where he cannot. It’s not ‘will not’ any longer. He cannot and we're really approaching a crisis point here."
Trump has other hurdles to overcome as well, as his criminal trial will kick off in March 2024, which falls in the middle of the election campaign.
However, as OK! reported, Judge Juan Merchan insisted it won't interfere with his bid for the White House.
"It is certainly not my intention in any way to impede Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign for president of the United States," he stated on Tuesday, May 23. "He is free to defend himself against these charges. He is free to campaign. He is free to do just about anything that does not violate the specific terms of the protective order."