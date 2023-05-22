President Joe Biden Once Again Falsely Claims Son Beau Died 'in Iraq' During Japan Tour Stop
President Joe Biden slipped up again when he claimed his son Beau died in Iraq War during a tour stop in Japan.
“My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq,” the 80-year-old president said during visit with U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on Thursday, May 18.
This is hardly the first time the president has made this mistake. In November of last year, he also insisted Beau "lost his son in Iraq."
The politician didn't seem all with it when talking about the Iraq War and what is currently happening in Ukraine.
“They talk about inflation … inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia’s doing … excuse me, the war in Ukraine,” Biden said. “I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died.”
He mentioned his son's death again while talking about the price of prescription drugs, but he then fixed his mistake.
“My son, who died of stage 4 glioblastoma, the cost of those drugs was enormous,” Joe said.
As OK! previously reported, Joe's late son passed away in 2015 following a battle with aggressive brain cancer.
Though some are concerned about Joe's well-being, he is adamant he can take on another term as president.
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" Joe replied.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come work out with me in the mornings!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The New York Post reported on Joe's comments.