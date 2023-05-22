Hillary Clinton Fires Off Major Diss at President Joe Biden...
Hillary Clinton took a jab at President Joe Biden's age while talking at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, May 20.
"There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago," Financial Times editor Edward Luce asked the politician. "He didn't use a railing, and Jill [Biden] wasn't there with him. Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?"
When answering the question, Clinton, 75, didn't hold back despite supporting Biden in the past. "It's a concern for anyone. We've had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn't go into heart palpitations," she said.
"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton added. "But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he's right — don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done. He doesn't get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that's what we should all hope for."
As OK! previously reported, Biden's age has been a concern as he recently announced his reelection bid in late April.
Though critics believe his age is a problem, Biden is adamant he is well-equipped to be in the White House for another term.
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" Joe replied to Jake Tapper.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come work out with me in the mornings!"
