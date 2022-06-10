First Photos Of Britney Spears & Husband Sam Asghari's Wedding Day Revealed
A beautiful bride! The first photos of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari as man and wife have been revealed.
One day after the lovebirds said "I Do" at the Princess of Pop's Thousand Oaks, Calif., home Thursday night, June 9, the Instagram account of Vogue Magazine offered the first glimpse of their wedding day.
Spears looked absolutely flawless in the first photo, smiling ear to ear in her dress designed by Donatella Versace. Meanwhile, her man smized at the camera while placing one hand on his new bride's arm. The second photo showed the front of what is presumed to be Spears' lavish estate with a horse and carriage adorned with flowers waiting in the driveway. The third snap showcased Spears' stunning wedding gown and vail on a mannequin.
The pop star complimented her simple yet elegant gown with Charlotte Tilbury makeup and over 60 carats of diamonds from Stephanie Gottlieb.
Asghari got down on one knee back in September 2021 after dating for five years. Their intimate yet lavish wedding saw the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow in attendance, though her estranged family didn't cop an invite. (Spears' brother, Bryan, did get invited to the lavish affair.) Spears' two children she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline were not there to see their mom walk down the aisle.
Spears and Asghari's happily ever after has been a long time coming, as she pleaded last summer to a judge to grant her freedom from her "abusive" conservatorship so she can start a family with her new hubby — she claimed she had an IUD she was not allowed to get removed. Months later, the couple announced they were expecting in April, but revealed shortly after that the mother-of-two suffered a miscarriage.
While waiting for her conservatorship to come to an end, an insider emphasized how excited the musician was to start a "new life with Sam," and "make many changes." And ever since her near-14-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Spears has been offering glimpses of her and Asghari's lavish life together, with the duo jetting everywhere from Mexico to Las Vegas.