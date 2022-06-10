First Photos Of Britney Spears & Husband Sam Asghari's Wedding Day Revealed

Asghari got down on one knee back in September 2021 after dating for five years. Their intimate yet lavish wedding saw the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow in attendance, though her estranged family didn't cop an invite. (Spears' brother, Bryan, did get invited to the lavish affair.) Spears' two children she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline were not there to see their mom walk down the aisle.

Spears and Asghari's happily ever after has been a long time coming, as she pleaded last summer to a judge to grant her freedom from her "abusive" conservatorship so she can start a family with her new hubby — she claimed she had an IUD she was not allowed to get removed. Months later, the couple announced they were expecting in April, but revealed shortly after that the mother-of-two suffered a miscarriage.