Britney Spears Is Officially Married! Singer & Sam Asghari Tie The Knot

The two have been coping ever since Spears had a miscarriage in May, but it sounds like they are trying not to dwell on the past.

“It's just part of life. But I do want to be a young father," he said. "It's just always, that's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step. Yeah.”

“We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time," he added.