Oscars 2023: What You Didn't See On TV — Lady Gaga To The Rescue, Cara Delevingne Hangs With Florence Pugh & More

The cameras couldn't catch it all!

The 2023 Oscars have come to an end — but there were plenty unforgettable moments that just missed their mark on TV screens nationwide.

Between Elizabeth Olsen puckering up for her husband, Robbie Arnett, before making their way into Dolby Theatre and The Fabelmans' actor Gabriel LaBelle being starstruck by Bill Nighy on his way into the restroom, there were so many iconic behind-the-scenes interactions that simply can't go unnoticed.

Keep scrolling to see what you missed on TV at the 95th Academy Awards!