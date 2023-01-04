Florence Pugh Reacts After Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Posts Birthday Tribute In Her Honor
Friendly exes or something more? Though Zach Braff and Florence Pugh called it quits on their three-year romance this past summer, the actor didn't hesitate to show the movie star some love when she turned 27 on Tuesday, January 3.
"Happy birthday, legend," Braff, 47, wrote in an Instagram Story post, which also featured a scenic black and white photo of the actress sitting behind the famed Hollywood sign after a hike.
The Don't Worry Darling star clearly appreciated the gesture, reposting it to her own Instagram Story with an added heart emoji. It's unclear if the two are back together, though this isn't the first time they've exchanged pleasantries via social media post-split, having done so this past November as well.
Though the pair stayed relatively private throughout their relationship — especially since they received backlash over their 20-year age gap — Pugh offered a few details in an August 2022 Harper's Bazaar interview.
"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," the blonde beauty explained. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."
SO MANY WORRIES, DARLING! OLIVIA WILDE & FLORENCE PUGH REPORTEDLY GOT INTO 'BLOWOUT ARGUMENT' ON SET
- Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Prove There's No Bad Blood Between Them After Split As They Exchange Sweet Messages On Social Media
- 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Denies Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Spat, Call Director An 'Incredible Leader'
- So Many Worries, Darling! Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Reportedly Got Into 'Blowout Argument' On Set
In a separate chat with The Sunday Times, the Oscar nominee touched on internet trolls who slammed her for dating Braff.
"It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s**t on it. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media," she expressed. "I think it bugs people that it's not who they expected. But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!"
As OK! reported, one insider blamed the split on their vastly different career paths.
"I know that Flo was head over heels for Zach — they both were wrapped up in each other — but it’s a bit of a ‘Star is Born’ kind of thing," the source spilled. "She’s on the up and he’s kind of plateaued in the industry. She’s super hot right now and everyone loves her."
Despite staying amicable, the insider insisted that at the time, the British babe was "devastated" over the breakup.