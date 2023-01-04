Florence Pugh Reacts After Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Posts Birthday Tribute In Her Honor

Friendly exes or something more? Though Zach Braff and Florence Pugh called it quits on their three-year romance this past summer, the actor didn't hesitate to show the movie star some love when she turned 27 on Tuesday, January 3.

"Happy birthday, legend," Braff, 47, wrote in an Instagram Story post, which also featured a scenic black and white photo of the actress sitting behind the famed Hollywood sign after a hike.