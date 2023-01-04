OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Florence Pugh
OK LogoNEWS

Florence Pugh Reacts After Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Posts Birthday Tribute In Her Honor

zach braff posts birthday tribute florence pugh pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 4 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Friendly exes or something more? Though Zach Braff and Florence Pugh called it quits on their three-year romance this past summer, the actor didn't hesitate to show the movie star some love when she turned 27 on Tuesday, January 3.

"Happy birthday, legend," Braff, 47, wrote in an Instagram Story post, which also featured a scenic black and white photo of the actress sitting behind the famed Hollywood sign after a hike.

Article continues below advertisement
zach braff posts birthday tribute florence pugh
Source: @zachbraff/instagram

The Don't Worry Darling star clearly appreciated the gesture, reposting it to her own Instagram Story with an added heart emoji. It's unclear if the two are back together, though this isn't the first time they've exchanged pleasantries via social media post-split, having done so this past November as well.

Though the pair stayed relatively private throughout their relationship — especially since they received backlash over their 20-year age gap — Pugh offered a few details in an August 2022 Harper's Bazaar interview.

Article continues below advertisement
zach braff posts birthday tribute florence pugh
Source: mega

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," the blonde beauty explained. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

SO MANY WORRIES, DARLING! OLIVIA WILDE & FLORENCE PUGH REPORTEDLY GOT INTO 'BLOWOUT ARGUMENT' ON SET

Article continues below advertisement
zach braff posts birthday tribute florence pugh
Source: mega

In a separate chat with The Sunday Times, the Oscar nominee touched on internet trolls who slammed her for dating Braff.

"It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s**t on it. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media," she expressed. "I think it bugs people that it's not who they expected. But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! reported, one insider blamed the split on their vastly different career paths.

"I know that Flo was head over heels for Zach — they both were wrapped up in each other — but it’s a bit of a ‘Star is Born’ kind of thing," the source spilled. "She’s on the up and he’s kind of plateaued in the industry. She’s super hot right now and everyone loves her."

Despite staying amicable, the insider insisted that at the time, the British babe was "devastated" over the breakup.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.