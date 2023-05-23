Nick Jonas Admits One 'Tragic' Performance With Kelsea Ballerina Put Him 'in Therapy'

Despite how embarrassing the mistake was, Jonas noted that it pushed him to make a huge life change. "In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy," he said. “Until this day and hours after unpacking it, I can’t really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it."

“And I looked at my manager and said, ‘I think that was bad.’ I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on," the pop star remembered.