Nick Jonas Admits One 'Tragic' Performance With Kelsea Ballerina Put Him 'in Therapy'
Nick Jonas opened up to Dax Shepard about one of the first times fame took a toll on his mental health.
While making an appearance alongside his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas on the Monday, May 22, episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the "Jealous" singer revealed he quickly got himself into therapy after a disastrous 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards performance with Kelsea Ballerini.
“A really tragic guitar solo debacle …happened on live TV,” he recalled of his and the blonde beauty's "Peter Pan" duet at the live event, which he called "tragic."
“I come out for my thing. I rehearsed it a million times. I’m feeling really confident about it — not even really thinking about it like it’s a thing that’s going to be problematic," the Camp Rock star admitted. “I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn’t stop."
Despite how embarrassing the mistake was, Jonas noted that it pushed him to make a huge life change. "In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy," he said. “Until this day and hours after unpacking it, I can’t really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it."
“And I looked at my manager and said, ‘I think that was bad.’ I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on," the pop star remembered.
Jonas luckily overcame what he called "the worst moment" of his career and kept in touch with Ballerini, who performed as an opening act for the Jonas Brothers' 2021 “Remember This Tour.”