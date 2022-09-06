OK Magazine
Pretty In Purple! Florence Pugh Stuns In Head-To-Toe Plum Ahead Of 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere

florence
By:

Sep. 6 2022, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Prior to Harry Styles’ alleged spitting, Chris Pine’s “astral projecting” and the “As It Was” singer’s oddly existential comments about what it means when a movie “feels like a movie,” it seems at least one member of Don’t Worry Darling’s star-studded cast managed to enjoy themselves amid the flick’s chaotic premiere — actress Florence Pugh.

DID HARRY STYLES SPIT ON 'DON'T WORRY DARLING' COSTAR CHRIS PINE?

Hours before hitting the Venice Film Festival’s red carpet on Monday, September 5, Pugh was spotted enjoying an Aperol Spritz in the Italian locale, sporting head-to-toe purple Valentino in a now-viral video posted by her stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray.

florence
Source: @FlorencePughMedia/twitter

Pugh, who was notably absent from the film’s press conference earlier that day, stunned while sporting the bright purple three-piece set, consisting of a bandeau top, high-waisted shorts and a long-sleeved button-up shirt all clad in the brand’s logo.

The star completed the monochrome look with more grape-toned accessories, rocking a pair of strappy sandal heels, a purple purse clad with gold hardware and black cat-eye sunglasses, adding several dainty gold necklaces for an extra bit of sparkle.

florence
Source: @florencepugh/instagram

Beyond her stylist's viral clip, Pugh also documented the look on social media, sharing a post that included a sweet snap of her and her grandmother, who accompanied her to the red-carpet premiere, walking hand-in-hand.

OLIVIA WILDE DISHES ON DIRECTING HARRY STYLES & FLORENCE PUGH'S PASSIONATE ‘DON'T WORRY DARLING’ SEX SCENES

“I’m here. With Granzo Pat,” Pugh quipped in the caption of the post, which has garnered more than 870,000 likes.

Love Miss Flo’s look? Keep scrolling to shop pieces inspired by her Italian attire.

jacket
Source: Neiman Marcus

Valentino's Mossi Boucle Jacket retails for $4,900 at neimanmarcus.com.

shorts
Source: Neiman Marcus

Valentino's Mossi Boucle Shorts retail for $1,400 at neimanmarcus.com.

set
Source: Nana Jacqueline

Nana Jacqueline's Purple Miranda Cardigan Set retails for $458 at nanajacqueline.com.

sheinset
Source: Shein

Shein's Ruched Cami Top & Curved Hem Blouse & Shorts Set retails for $21 at shein.com.

purse
Source: Farfetch

Valentino's VLogo Crossbody Bag retails for $2,850 at farfetch.com.

purse
Source: Amazon

Dasein's Women Faux Suede Evening Clutch retails for $16.79 at amazon.com.

