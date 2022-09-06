Pretty In Purple! Florence Pugh Stuns In Head-To-Toe Plum Ahead Of 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Prior to Harry Styles’ alleged spitting, Chris Pine’s “astral projecting” and the “As It Was” singer’s oddly existential comments about what it means when a movie “feels like a movie,” it seems at least one member of Don’t Worry Darling’s star-studded cast managed to enjoy themselves amid the flick’s chaotic premiere — actress Florence Pugh.

DID HARRY STYLES SPIT ON 'DON'T WORRY DARLING' COSTAR CHRIS PINE?

Hours before hitting the Venice Film Festival’s red carpet on Monday, September 5, Pugh was spotted enjoying an Aperol Spritz in the Italian locale, sporting head-to-toe purple Valentino in a now-viral video posted by her stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray.