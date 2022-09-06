Pretty In Purple! Florence Pugh Stuns In Head-To-Toe Plum Ahead Of 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
Prior to Harry Styles’ alleged spitting, Chris Pine’s “astral projecting” and the “As It Was” singer’s oddly existential comments about what it means when a movie “feels like a movie,” it seems at least one member of Don’t Worry Darling’s star-studded cast managed to enjoy themselves amid the flick’s chaotic premiere — actress Florence Pugh.
Hours before hitting the Venice Film Festival’s red carpet on Monday, September 5, Pugh was spotted enjoying an Aperol Spritz in the Italian locale, sporting head-to-toe purple Valentino in a now-viral video posted by her stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray.
Pugh, who was notably absent from the film’s press conference earlier that day, stunned while sporting the bright purple three-piece set, consisting of a bandeau top, high-waisted shorts and a long-sleeved button-up shirt all clad in the brand’s logo.
The star completed the monochrome look with more grape-toned accessories, rocking a pair of strappy sandal heels, a purple purse clad with gold hardware and black cat-eye sunglasses, adding several dainty gold necklaces for an extra bit of sparkle.
Beyond her stylist's viral clip, Pugh also documented the look on social media, sharing a post that included a sweet snap of her and her grandmother, who accompanied her to the red-carpet premiere, walking hand-in-hand.
“I’m here. With Granzo Pat,” Pugh quipped in the caption of the post, which has garnered more than 870,000 likes.
