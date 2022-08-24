Olivia Wilde Dishes On Directing Harry Styles & Florence Pugh's Passionate ‘Don't Worry Darling’ Sex Scenes
When the first trailer for thriller Don't Worry Darling dropped, all anyone could talk about was the intimate scene that showed Harry Styles' character performing oral sex on his wife, who's played by Florence Pugh. While the actress noted that she doesn't want to be "reduced" to her sex scenes, director Olivia Wilde insisted that the steamy moment is essential to the plot.
"Female pleasure, the best versions of it that you see nowadays, are in queer films," the House alum, 38, stated. "Why are we more comfortable with female pleasure when it’s two women on film? In hetero sex scenes in film, the focus on men as the recipients of pleasure is almost ubiquitous."
To the mom-of-two, the buzzy moments between the movie stars help paint a better picture of the dynamic between the characters.
"It’s all about immediacy and extreme passion for one another. The impractical nature of their sex speaks to their ferocious desire for one another. I think it’s integral to the story itself and how the audience is meant to connect to them," she explained. "My early conversations with the cast were all about how the audience has to buy into the fantasy."
That cast chat may have been a bit awkward been given the set is where the Booksmart director and boyfriend Styles, 28, first met. Plus, rumors have spread that she has some tension with Pugh, 26.
"There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me," she responded when asked about the buzz. "I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims."
Wilde went onto praise Pugh's performance and for the way she worked with Styles, who has never been the leading man in a film before. However, she's still keeping her lips zipped when it comes to their romance.
"I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena," the brunette beauty pointed out. "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love."
