Former 'DWTS' Host Samantha Harris Diagnosed With Breast Cancer for the Second Time

samantha harris breast cancer
Source: mega

'DWTS' alum Samantha Harris revealed she's been diagnosed with b----- cancer again.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Samantha Harris revealed her b------ cancer has returned for the second time in a heartbreaking post.

“Hey everybody. I have some shocking health news that I never thought in my lifetime again I would have to share, but I have a breast cancer recurrence,” the former Dancing With the Stars host, 50, shared in a Thursday, August 15, Instagram video. “[We] caught it early. It is very early. It is in the same exact location of my initial b------ cancer [diagnosis] 10 years ago. It is tiny and I’m going to live and thrive and live my healthiest health life possible.”

samantha harris breast cancer
Source: @samanthaharristv/Instagram

Samantha Harris made the announcement that her cancer has returned on August 15.

“I am still and forever going to be your cheerleader with all of my research, all of my guidance and all of my support to live your healthiest healthy life possible,” she continued. “And all these things, all these changes, these lifestyle changes to get the toxins out of what is in, on and around our body to mitigate not just b------ cancer and other cancers, but also heart disease, type 2 diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders.”

samantha harris breast cancer
Source: @samanthaharristv/Instagram

The star said she's going to continue to thrive.

The TV star said because she has made healthy choices over the past few years, her diagnosis isn't so bad. “These are the changes we make in our daily lives to combat disease, and I think the changes that I made truly made this grow incredibly slow and also to mitigate spread and I’m starting this next journey,” she said.

“Honestly, I just can’t believe it, but I will thrive and I wanted to share it with you all,” Harris, who shares daughters Josselyn, 16, and Hillary, 13, with husband Michael Hess, shared.

samantha harris breast cancer
Source: @samanthaharristv/Instagram

Samantha Harris was first diagnosed 10 years ago.

Harris, who was first diagnosed 10 years ago, praised her kids for being "strong and supportive" during this time.

“I am going to continue to support you all while I continue living my healthiest healthy life possible. And I will be seeing you soon and sharing more with you soon. I love you guys," she stated.

Harris, who has been so vocal about her cancer journey thus far, received a lot of well-wishes from her fans.

One person wrote, "Oh Samantha I’m so sorry! Sending you all the love and support 💕💕💕," while another said, "Sending love friend! Keeping you in my prayers. ❤️."

A third person added, "🙏many prayers 🙏."

samantha harris breast cancer
Source: @samanthaharristv/Instagram

Samantha Harris said she'll keep updating everyone on social media about her cancer journey.

In January 2023, Harris told Morning Honey she was doing great.

"I am almost 50, but I feel more fit, vibrant and healthier than I've ever been. There are fewer and farther dark days, especially in the immediate aftermath of my diagnosis and coming out of surgery where I really struggled," she shared at the time.

