Former 'DWTS' Host Samantha Harris Diagnosed With Breast Cancer for the Second Time

Samantha Harris revealed her b------ cancer has returned for the second time in a heartbreaking post.

“Hey everybody. I have some shocking health news that I never thought in my lifetime again I would have to share, but I have a breast cancer recurrence,” the former Dancing With the Stars host, 50, shared in a Thursday, August 15, Instagram video. “[We] caught it early. It is very early. It is in the same exact location of my initial b------ cancer [diagnosis] 10 years ago. It is tiny and I’m going to live and thrive and live my healthiest health life possible.”