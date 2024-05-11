15 Celebrities Who Have Been Open About Their Cancer Journeys: Olivia Munn, Richard Simmons and More

Ben Stiller spoke candidly about the prostate-specific antigen test, or PSA, that saved his life.

The Along Came Polly actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014 and had it removed three months later. He revealed in an essay and during his appearance interview with Howard Stern about his cancer journey when he was in his 40s.

"This is a complicated issue, and an evolving one," he wrote. "But in this imperfect world, I believe the best way to determine a course of action for the most treatable, yet deadly cancer, is to detect it early."

In 2017, he told TODAY he was cancer-free after the procedure.