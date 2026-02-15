Former 'DWTS' Star Stephani Sosa Sets the Record Straight on Ozempic Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Stephani Sosa, a former troupe member on Dancing With the Stars, opened up about her use of the controversial weight loss medication, Ozempic. In a candid TikTok video shared on Saturday, January 10, the 26-year-old addressed speculation surrounding her weight loss journey.

Source: MEGA Stephani Sosa addressed Ozempic rumors in a candid TikTok video.

“People have been asking me if I’m on Ozempic, [and] I was on Ozempic when I was doing Dancing With the Stars last season,” Sosa said. “I just wanted to look as best as I [possibly] can. It was my first time living my dream on camera, and I just wanted it to be perfect.”

The dancer, the older sister of DWTS pro Ezra Sosa, took part in Season 33 of the show in the fall of 2024. She emphasized that while she used Ozempic during that time, she’s currently off the drug. “I feel like my body has handled that really well," she added. "I was on it for a long time before getting on Dancing With the Stars, as well.”

Source: @stephychica/Instagram Siblings Stephani Sosa and Ezra Sosa appear on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Ozempic, along with similar medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro, is commonly prescribed for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or related conditions. However, healthcare professionals often caution against its casual use for weight loss, especially among celebrities.

Stephani has also been honest about her body image struggles. She previously underwent liposuction 360 to help achieve her desired look. “I just wanted to shape my body and I had a really hard time my whole life trying to get the body that I’ve always wanted,” she revealed in a December 2024 TikTok video. “I wanted to do it for me and my career. I was so fed up with the industry telling me how my body should look [and] I was just so over it, and I needed to do it for me. So I did.”

Source: @stephychica/Instagram Stephani Sosa confirmed she used the medication during her 'DWTS' season.

Following her procedure, Stephani remained dedicated to fitness and maintained a healthy diet. “My body completely changed, so it was a combination of that, and having a personal trainer, and eating relatively clean,” she concluded. “It was the best decision I ever made; I feel like my life changed [and so did] my confidence, my happiness.”

Source: @stephychica/Instagram Stephani Sosa spoke openly about her body image journey and past procedures.

Despite her previous success, Stephani confirmed she would not return for the DWTS troupe in Season 34. “I will not be returning this season for their troupe,” she shared in a September 2025 Instagram post. “Not going to lie, it’s been hard. This is a show I dreamed about for many, many years. I’m very excited for this new troupe coming in; you guys are going to KILL IT.”

She added that while she was invited to participate in group numbers, details were still unclear. “As for what’s next, I’m going to continue my career and focus on TV/Film and acting. I have a couple of projects I’m so excited to share with you guys! This show has changed my life. Thank you for all your love and support, especially being a Latina entering spaces for the first time; it means the world to me.”