Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency Onstage During Rock Legends Cruise Performance

Felder was in the midst of performing the classic Eagles hit "Tequila Sunrise" when the unexpected happened.

As reported, he suddenly stopped strumming his guitar and appeared to lose his balance. A crew member quickly intervened and escorted the rock star backstage for medical assistance.

Video footage from the event shows Felder engaging with the audience, talking about the origins of the song "Tequila Sunrise" before transitioning into the performance. However, his demeanor quickly changed, signaling that something was amiss.

The abrupt halt in his performance and the subsequent assistance from the crew member were met with supportive shouts from the crowd.