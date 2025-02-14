Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency Onstage During Rock Legends Cruise Performance
Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, 77, was rushed offstage after suffering a medical emergency in the middle of a performance.
The incident, which took place on Thursday, February 13, during the Rock Legends Cruise, was captured on video, leaving fans concerned about the legendary musician's well-being.
Felder was in the midst of performing the classic Eagles hit "Tequila Sunrise" when the unexpected happened.
As reported, he suddenly stopped strumming his guitar and appeared to lose his balance. A crew member quickly intervened and escorted the rock star backstage for medical assistance.
Video footage from the event shows Felder engaging with the audience, talking about the origins of the song "Tequila Sunrise" before transitioning into the performance. However, his demeanor quickly changed, signaling that something was amiss.
The abrupt halt in his performance and the subsequent assistance from the crew member were met with supportive shouts from the crowd.
Felder's team posted an update on Friday, February 14, on his social media pages, saying, "We appreciate everyone's concern regarding Don Felder's abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise. After receiving medical attention, he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids and is feeling much better."
"To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today's shows and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly," they continued. "Thank you for your understanding and remember — drink your water!"
The Rock Legends Cruise lineup also includes Alice Cooper, Styx, John Watie, Foghat and Robin Trower.
The Eagles redefined West Coast rock after forming in Los Angeles in 1972. They sold 120 million albums and provided the soundtrack for a generation, with hits including: "Take It Easy," "One Of These Nights" and "Hotel California."
"Hotel California" — which is the title track from the 1976 Eagles album of the same name — won the 1977 Grammy Award for Record of the Year.
Felder was the lead guitarist of the rock band from 1974 to 2001, but his time in the band was marred by feuding with co-lead singer and frontman Glenn Frey.
Randy Meisner left the group because of the band's direction away from country music, followed by Bernie Leadon, who cited creative differences and tension within the band.
Joe Walsh and Timothy Schmidt replaced them, but the build-up of the rivalry between Felder and Frey forced the band to break up in 1980.