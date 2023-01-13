Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump.
"Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."
Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election.
"I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated.
As OK! previously reported, the former reality star made the big announcement in November 2022.
“America's comeback starts right now,” the politician said in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."
- Donald Trump Discussed Using A Nuclear Weapon Against North Korea & Blaming Another Country, New Book Alleges
- Joe Biden Critics Go Wild As DOJ Reviews Potentially Classified Documents Snagged From President's Old Office: 'Oh, How The Tides Have Turned'
- Former President Donald Trump Avows To 'Destroy' Cartels In Bizarre Truth Social Statement
Earlier this month, Trump gave some insight into what he'll accomplish if he's back into the White House again.
“So interesting to see that people are talking about the Border,” he wrote to his social platform, Truth Social.
“When I was running in 2016, I was the only one talking about it, and then in 2020, there was nothing to talk about, because the Border was the best it has ever been, drugs were at the lowest point in the last 40 years, our Border was secure with hundreds of miles of Wall built, and Mexican Soldiers were guarding our Border for free,” he continued, alleging that “before the Election took place, I couldn't talk about the Border, because the Border wasn't a problem.”
“I fixed it,” Trump claimed. “It's amazing what has happened in two years, because now the Border is probably our biggest bone of contention, along with everyone being killed in Ukraine, the Afghanistan Withdrawal which was perhaps our worst Military Withdrawal in History, our Economy that is crashing, and Inflation eating us alive.”