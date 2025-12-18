Former Model Claims Donald Trump Groped Her at Trump Tower While Jeffrey Epstein Watched: 'Some Sort of Twisted Game' 

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh allegations are resurfacing about Donald Trump’s past connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

On a Wednesday, December 17, episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast,” former model Stacey Williams claimed Trump molested her back in 1993 while Epstein — her boyfriend at the time — stood nearby watching. Williams described the encounter as “some sort of twisted game.” The former Sports Illustrated model, who first met Epstein at a dinner party attended by several models, began dating him in her twenties, noting that he was nearly twice her age. Months later, Williams said the disgraced financier had been pushing to “drop by and see [Trump]."

She claimed that Epstein allegedly walked her "into Trump Tower to be groped, assaulted by Donald Trump while the two men stood there and walked and talked as it was happening."

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube Stacey Williams claimed the incident happened in 1993 at Trump Tower.

“I do remember little snippets of Trump saying, ‘Oh yeah, her career is on fire.’ You know, that thing that he does: ‘Everything’s the best,’” Williams said. “And Jeffrey just kept — he didn’t intervene. He watched it, and then he raged at me in the elevator and on the way down that I allowed it to happen. You know, either it was some sort of twisted game, and he didn’t get the result he wanted. Maybe it was a bet. I don’t know, but I’m confident that that is what occurred.”

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube

Williams said she later confronted Epstein about the incident.

“I just said, ‘Jeffrey, you are extremely mentally ill and you need to get help. There’s something deeply wrong with you. And stop calling me. I don’t want anything to do with you.’ And he, oddly enough — this is hard for people to understand — but he got weepy. He was very sad,” she recalled.

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube The former 'Sports Illustrated' model claimed Jeffrey Epstein watched the alleged assault.

The model previously detailed the alleged assault in August during another appearance on the same podcast.

“[Donald] came out of his office right outside of, in sort of the waiting area, and started groping me while the two of them continued having a casual conversation… He’s just moving his hands sort of up and down my body and, like, smiling at him. And Jeffrey smiling back,” she stated.

Source: MEGA Stacey Williams called Jeffrey Epstein 'mentally ill.'

Williams also revealed that she discussed the experience while filming Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell's Swimsuit Issue. However, after a two-year editing process, the production team informed her just months before the documentary’s premiere that they had “left in that part” where she described being assaulted by the president.

More than 90,000 images are expected to be released in total. Some photos from the latest drop reportedly show the businessman posing with several unidentified women, as well as standing next to Epstein.

Source: House Oversight Committee New photos connected to Jeffrey Epstein have recently surfaced.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam addressed the photos during an interview with CNN on Friday, December 12, describing some of the material pulled from Epstein’s estate as deeply graphic.

“There were some disturbing images you released today that are of a very explicit sexual nature that we have not put in this carousel, basically on purpose, because prefer to kind of try to make this remain as much of a family program as is possible, obviously difficult in covering this story," CNN journalist Kasie Hunt said during the exchange.