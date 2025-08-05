TRUE CRIME NEWS Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Stacey Williams Claims Late Pedophile Was 'Enraged' After Donald Trump 'Groped' Her in 1993 Source: MEGA A former model named Stacey Williams accused Donald Trump of 'groping' her in 1993. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 5 2025, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend is doubling down on accusations she made in October 2024 about President Donald Trump "groping" her in 1993. The former model made a guest appearance on the latest episode of "The Daily Beast Podcast," where she recalled how Epstein became "enraged" at Williams for "letting" Trump allegedly touch her in a sexual manner while visiting Trump Tower in Manhattan, N.Y. Williams — who was 25 at the time — claimed Epstein, then around age 40, was the one who suggested they pay a visit to his friend Trump, then 46, as they were walking down Fifth Avenue.

Donald Trump Accused of 'Groping' Jeffrey Epstein's Girlfriend in 1993

Source: The Daily Beast Podcast Stacey Williams was dating Jeffrey Epstein at the time the alleged encounter went down.

Upon arrival, "Donald came out of his office right outside of, in sort of the waiting area, and started groping me while the two of them continued having a casual conversation," Williams recalled while speaking to podcast host Joanna Coles. "He's just moving his hands sort of up and down my body and like smiling at him and Jeffrey smiling back." Williams said Trump's alleged touching made her freeze, as she was in shock by how the Republican politician and Epstein's conversation carried on. "I was just confused because they were continuing to talk, as if nothing’s happening," she admitted. "Everything Donald does is hidden in its brazenness. You just do it right out there and everyone goes 'Well, that can’t be happening because it’s totally wrong and he’s doing it right in front of everyone, so therefore it can’t be happening.' I mean that’s what went through my head at that point." Williams cited her experience as a model posing in front of inappropriate photographers, as she explained: "For me to freeze, you know how masterful he is, in a way, to pull that off."

Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Enraged' by Donald Trump After Alleged 'Groping' Incident

Source: MEGA Stacey Williams claimed Jeffrey Epstein was 'enraged' after Donald Trump 'groped' her.

Williams grew even more confused by the situation after she and Epstein exited Trump Tower, as she remembered her then-boyfriend allegedly "had a really enraged look on his face." “By the time we get out on the street — we got out on Fifth Avenue — he just turned and started yelling at me and said, 'Why did you let him do that?'" she claimed.

Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Sheds Light on His Friendship With Donald Trump

Source: The Daily Beast Podcast Stacey Williams said she first met Donald Trump during a taping of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Recalling how she first met Trump — who was still a real estate developer at the time — Williams said she was introduced to The Apprentice star during a taping of Saturday Night Live. Williams accused Trump of immediately making her feel "uncomfortable" by being "extremely flirtatious" despite the presence of his then-girlfriend and future second wife, Marla Maples. Epstein's ex said the disgraced financier "always talked about Donald," noting the president was "ever-present in those conversations and in those months." So when Epstein wanted to stop by Trump's office, it didn't seem like much could go wrong.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump denied accusations made by Stacey Williams.