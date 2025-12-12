Jeffrey Epstein’s Disturbing Toys Exposed: Photos Reveal Late Pedophile’s ‘Extreme Restraint’ Contraptions Years After Trafficking Scheme

Article continues below advertisement

Photos of disturbing s-- toys belonging to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed amongst a new set of images released by the House Oversight Committee on Friday, December 12. The new pictures from Epstein's estate show a "Jawbreaker" ball gag, a--- beads, a p---- pump, an "extreme restraints" catalog samples, ropes and a bizarre suction cup contraption.

Source: House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein owned as assortment of s-- toys.

In one photo, a magazine about shibari, the Japanese art of rope bondage, is shown. It depicts an anime-style illustration of a naked woman on the cover with ropes tied around her chest. What appears to be pliers can be seen in the same image.

Source: House Oversight Committee One photo showed a hand fitted with a textured black latex glove.

Another disturbing image depicted a person's hand fitted with a black latex glove with ribbed tips. It's unclear whether the hand belonged to the disgraced financier, who was 66 when he died by suicide in prison in 2019.

Source: House Oversight Committee Instructions for the 'Jawbreaker Gag' warned of potential 'death' if not used properly.

A separate image displays instructions for the aforementioned "Jawbreaker" gag. The disclaimer warns, "Always observe a person who has a gag in their mouth. Never leave that person unattended. Failure to follow these instructions could result in a serious injury or death."

Donald Trump Condoms Were Also Exposed in New Photos

Source: House Oversight Committee Democrats Donald Trump condoms were included in the Epstein files.

The bombshell new photos from the Epstein files also show a "Trump condom" for $4.50. The package features a comedic sketch of the 79-year-old president along with the text, "I'm huuuuge!"

Photos of Donald Trump Were in the Files

Source: House Oversight Committee Donald Trump has repeatedly denied a connection to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

More photos show Donald Trump, himself, chatting up a young blonde woman with Epstein beside him, and the current POTUS surrounded by women with blurred faces. The father-of-five appears to have been at a Hawaiian-themed party, as the women wore leis.

Other High-Profile Figures Appear in Photos

Source: House Oversight Committee Bill Clinton appeared in the Epstein files.

Source: House Oversight Committee The former prince and Microsoft co-founder were pictured in a photo released by the House Oversight Committee.