OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jeffrey Epstein
NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein’s Disturbing Toys Exposed: Photos Reveal Late Pedophile’s ‘Extreme Restraint’ Contraptions Years After Trafficking Scheme

composite photo of jeffrey epstein and toys
Source: mega; House Oversight Committee

Jeffrey Epstein's s-- toys are now for public viewing.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Photos of disturbing s-- toys belonging to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed amongst a new set of images released by the House Oversight Committee on Friday, December 12.

The new pictures from Epstein's estate show a "Jawbreaker" ball gag, a--- beads, a p---- pump, an "extreme restraints" catalog samples, ropes and a bizarre suction cup contraption.

image of Jeffrey Epstein owned as assortment of s-- toys.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Jeffrey Epstein owned as assortment of s-- toys.

In one photo, a magazine about shibari, the Japanese art of rope bondage, is shown.

It depicts an anime-style illustration of a naked woman on the cover with ropes tied around her chest.

What appears to be pliers can be seen in the same image.

image of One photo showed a hand fitted with a textured black latex glove.
Source: House Oversight Committee

One photo showed a hand fitted with a textured black latex glove.

Another disturbing image depicted a person's hand fitted with a black latex glove with ribbed tips.

It's unclear whether the hand belonged to the disgraced financier, who was 66 when he died by suicide in prison in 2019.

image of Instructions for the 'Jawbreaker Gag' warned of potential 'death' if not used properly.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Instructions for the 'Jawbreaker Gag' warned of potential 'death' if not used properly.

A separate image displays instructions for the aforementioned "Jawbreaker" gag.

The disclaimer warns, "Always observe a person who has a gag in their mouth. Never leave that person unattended. Failure to follow these instructions could result in a serious injury or death."

Donald Trump Condoms Were Also Exposed in New Photos

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

image of Donald Trump condoms were included in the Epstein files.
Source: House Oversight Committee Democrats

Donald Trump condoms were included in the Epstein files.

The bombshell new photos from the Epstein files also show a "Trump condom" for $4.50.

The package features a comedic sketch of the 79-year-old president along with the text, "I'm huuuuge!"

Photos of Donald Trump Were in the Files

image of Donald Trump has repeatedly denied a connection to Jeffrey Epstein crimes.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied a connection to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

More photos show Donald Trump, himself, chatting up a young blonde woman with Epstein beside him, and the current POTUS surrounded by women with blurred faces.

The father-of-five appears to have been at a Hawaiian-themed party, as the women wore leis.

Other High-Profile Figures Appear in Photos

image of Bill Clinton's face appeared in the Epstein files.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Bill Clinton appeared in the Epstein files.

Only 19 photos have been released so far from the latest batch — a fraction of what was found on Epstein’s email and computer.

Other snapshots show Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and Richard Branson.

In one picture, former President Clinton had his arm wrapped around Epstein's partner and co-conspirator, Ghislane Maxwell, who is currently serving time in prison for their s-- trafficking scheme.

image of The former prince and Microsoft co-founder were pictured in a photo released by the House Oversight Committee.
Source: House Oversight Committee

The former prince and Microsoft co-founder were pictured in a photo released by the House Oversight Committee.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is also featured in a photo — however, he's not pictured with Epstein or Maxwell.

Instead, the former prince can be seen chatting with tech mogul Gates.

While the snap seems innocent, Andrew has previously been photographed with Epstein, Maxwell, and his late sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

