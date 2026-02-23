or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Former Prince Andrew's 40th Birthday Bash Cost $38K, Says Royal Biographer

photo of Ex-Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Details of ex-Prince Andrew’s lavish 40th birthday have been revealed in a new book.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former Prince Andrew recently celebrated his 66th birthday, but his most extravagant birthday remains his 40th, which reportedly cost £30,000, or approximately $38,000.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie shared these details in his book, Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew’s 40th birthday reportedly cost $38,000.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew’s 40th birthday reportedly cost $38,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Lownie recalls the lavish celebration in 2000, co-hosted by Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The day began with a private ride on the London Eye, where Andrew, Sarah, and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, enjoyed an exclusive capsule away from the waiting public. This unique experience set the tone for the day.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The event was detailed in a royal biography.
Source: MEGA

The event was detailed in a royal biography.

Article continues below advertisement

In the evening, Ferguson organized a This Is Your Life-themed party at Sunninghill Park in Ascot.

Lownie notes that the event cost around £30,000. “Sarah Ferguson had organised a thirty-minute video tribute based on the television programme This Is Your Life,” he explained. The tribute featured appearances from notable figures such as Elton John, and the event showcased canapes arranged around models of ships and helicopters.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The party included a private London Eye ride.
Source: MEGA

The party included a private London Eye ride.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to this year, Andrew’s 66th birthday was markedly less celebratory. On February 19, he was taken into custody, amid ongoing discussions about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. This arrest adds to the scrutiny surrounding Andrew, particularly with photos of him alongside Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell circulating widely.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Andrew now faces renewed scrutiny over his Epstein ties.
Source: MEGA

Andrew now faces renewed scrutiny over his Epstein ties.

Article continues below advertisement

The scandal extends to Ferguson, who also appears in the Epstein files. Reports indicate that she sought financial assistance from Epstein after his 2008 conviction. In emails, Ferguson referred to Epstein as a “legend” and jokingly expressed a desire for marriage. “I am at your service. Just marry me,” she wrote in one message.

As the fallout from these controversies continues, it is reported that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are distressed by the situation. They likely did not reach out to their father on his birthday. The stark contrast between Andrew's past lavish celebrations and his current predicament raises questions about the future of the royal family.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.