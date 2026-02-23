Former Prince Andrew's 40th Birthday Bash Cost $38K, Says Royal Biographer

Article continues below advertisement

Former Prince Andrew recently celebrated his 66th birthday, but his most extravagant birthday remains his 40th, which reportedly cost £30,000, or approximately $38,000. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie shared these details in his book, Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew’s 40th birthday reportedly cost $38,000.

Lownie recalls the lavish celebration in 2000, co-hosted by Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The day began with a private ride on the London Eye, where Andrew, Sarah, and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, enjoyed an exclusive capsule away from the waiting public. This unique experience set the tone for the day.

Source: MEGA The event was detailed in a royal biography.

In the evening, Ferguson organized a This Is Your Life-themed party at Sunninghill Park in Ascot. Lownie notes that the event cost around £30,000. “Sarah Ferguson had organised a thirty-minute video tribute based on the television programme This Is Your Life,” he explained. The tribute featured appearances from notable figures such as Elton John, and the event showcased canapes arranged around models of ships and helicopters.

Source: MEGA The party included a private London Eye ride.

Fast forward to this year, Andrew’s 66th birthday was markedly less celebratory. On February 19, he was taken into custody, amid ongoing discussions about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. This arrest adds to the scrutiny surrounding Andrew, particularly with photos of him alongside Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell circulating widely.

Source: MEGA Andrew now faces renewed scrutiny over his Epstein ties.

The scandal extends to Ferguson, who also appears in the Epstein files. Reports indicate that she sought financial assistance from Epstein after his 2008 conviction. In emails, Ferguson referred to Epstein as a “legend” and jokingly expressed a desire for marriage. “I am at your service. Just marry me,” she wrote in one message.