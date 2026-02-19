or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Estate Searched by Police as He Remains in Custody

composite photo of ex-prince andrew behind bars and his former royal lodge estate
Source: mega

The ex-prince has now spent more than six hours behind bars following his arrest on Thursday, February 19.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has now spent more than six hours behind bars following his shocking arrest.

According to a report, police have arrived to search the disgraced ex-prince's former Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, which he was formally ordered to leave last year.

Andrew, 66, officially moved out in early February, relocating to Wood Farm on the family's Sandringham estate, where he was arrested on Thursday morning, February 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Andrew's Location Is Being Kept Secret

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The defamed royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid ongoing scrutiny over his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

The defamed royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid ongoing scrutiny over his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has not been photographed and his current location is being kept under wraps. It's been reported that the former Duke of York can be questioned and held without charge for up to 24 hours.

Six unmarked police cars and around eight officers dressed in plain clothing were seen arriving at Wood Farm at around 8 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) on Thursday.

Approximately 30 minutes later, a police car and a vehicle that appeared to contain Andrew’s security team left the estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly forwarded confidential and sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.
Source: mega

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly forwarded confidential and sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.

The defamed royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid ongoing scrutiny over his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He allegedly shared confidential and sensitive information with the convicted s-- offender while serving as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles' Statement

image of King Charles said authorities have the royal family's 'full and wholehearted support and co-operation' in a statement following his brother's arrest.
Source: mega

King Charles said authorities have 'our full and wholehearted support and co-operation' in a statement following his brother's arrest.

King Charles has spoken out about his brother's surprise arrest.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch, 77, expressed in a statement.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he said. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's accusations.
Source: mega

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's accusations.

Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles last fall over his connection to Epstein — specifically, accusations that he had sexual relations with a minor on multiple occasions.

The king made the decision in October 2025 following the release of Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir.

In the book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew acted as if he "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."

More recently, photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30 showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.