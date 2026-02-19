Ex-Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Estate Searched by Police as He Remains in Custody
Feb. 19 2026
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has now spent more than six hours behind bars following his shocking arrest.
According to a report, police have arrived to search the disgraced ex-prince's former Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, which he was formally ordered to leave last year.
Andrew, 66, officially moved out in early February, relocating to Wood Farm on the family's Sandringham estate, where he was arrested on Thursday morning, February 19.
Ex-Andrew's Location Is Being Kept Secret
Andrew has not been photographed and his current location is being kept under wraps. It's been reported that the former Duke of York can be questioned and held without charge for up to 24 hours.
Six unmarked police cars and around eight officers dressed in plain clothing were seen arriving at Wood Farm at around 8 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) on Thursday.
Approximately 30 minutes later, a police car and a vehicle that appeared to contain Andrew’s security team left the estate.
Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?
The defamed royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid ongoing scrutiny over his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
He allegedly shared confidential and sensitive information with the convicted s-- offender while serving as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade.
Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."
King Charles' Statement
King Charles has spoken out about his brother's surprise arrest.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch, 77, expressed in a statement.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he said. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year
Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles last fall over his connection to Epstein — specifically, accusations that he had sexual relations with a minor on multiple occasions.
The king made the decision in October 2025 following the release of Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir.
In the book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew acted as if he "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."
More recently, photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30 showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman.