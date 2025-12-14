Former Prince Andrew Set to Move Into a 'Temporary, Shoebox-Sized' Farm on Sandringham Estate After Being Kicked Out of Royal Lodge
Dec. 14 2025, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
The exact location of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home has reportedly been revealed.
The former Prince Andrew, 65, was evicted from his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in October by brother King Charles, and is being forced to move into the Firm's Norfolk Sandringham Estate.
Multiple reports indicate that he will occupy a small, short-term farm on the property that will need to be renovated.
Sandringham Is the Royal Family's Private Home
According to The Sun, Andrew will be residing at Marsh Farm, which sits seven miles from the main Sandringham home where the royals spend their Christmas holiday every year.
The rundown farm includes a main house with two reception rooms, as well as a kitchen. The Palace noted that since the ex-Duke of York is now a “private citizen” and Sandringham is a “private estate," they cannot provide more information.
Charles, 77, also took away Andrew's royal titles at the same time he was kicked out of Lodge.
Andrew Will Be Moving to His New Abode in 2026
Andrew, who has lived at the 30-room mansion since 2004, is set to move in officially into Sandringham next year. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, moved in with him there in 2008 and she will also be moving to a new home sometime in the coming months.
“Andrew has been told he is off to Marsh Farm. It needs an awful lot of work to be done before it’s habitable. It means we could be waiting a long time before he ever leaves Royal Lodge," an insider divulged to The Sun.
Daily Mail recently revealed how the farm property is just a "temporary" situation and is allegedly "shoebox-sized."
Some of Andrew's personal items have reportedly already been moved out of the home and put in storage for the time being.
"Andrew is going to a shoebox-sized house, compared to Royal Lodge, so a lot of the things that were taken are going into a storage unit," the source said. "The clutter at Royal Lodge is turning what should be a straightforward move into a months-long, room-by-room excavation."
"It's all going to be painfully slow, especially with refurbishment work to complete at the other end. These aren't the kind of belongings you can sweep into a skip. Even if Andrew wanted to move tomorrow, he couldn't," the insider added.
Sandringham was purchased as a country home for Edward VII in 1862, when he was still the Prince of Wales. It currently serves as a private residence for the royal family.