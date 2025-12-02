Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew's Move Out Date Revealed as She Searches for New Windsor Home Post-Scandal
Dec. 2 2025, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is on the hunt for a new home in Windsor following her and the former Prince Andrew's eviction from their Royal Lodge abode.
After the former Duke and Duchess of York had their royal titles and rank confiscated by King Charles, the pair are being ordered to move out by January 31, 2026.
Despite Ferguson, 66, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, divorcing in 1996, they have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008.
“She’s looking for a place in Windsor,” a source told People on December 2. As for Andrew, he is expected to move to the royal family's Norfolk estate, Sandringham.
Sarah Ferguson Wants to Move Forward 'Independently'
The children's book author is actually eager to have a fresh start amid her ex-husband's scandals. "She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made,” her rep also divulged to the outlet.
Another source explained that Ferguson is “going to move forward independently" and "has never asked for a property or any provision for herself."
A move to Windsor would keep her near daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Windsor is only about 45 minutes by car to London, where Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, reside with their families.
Andrew Wants $99 Million to Skedaddle From Royal Lodge
However, Andrew may not leave the Lodge quietly. He is reportedly demanding $99 million to formally exit from the property.
A palace source alleged to journalist Rob Shuter that Randy Andy "is not just refusing to leave Royal Lodge, he’s practically super-gluing himself to the furniture."
Andrew is also insisting on obtaining a "giant six or seven-bedroom house" on the Sandringham Estate as his “replacement.”
"And not just a house — he wants the whole package. A cook, a gardener, a housekeeper, a driver… basically a full-time staff to keep his life running exactly the way it runs at Royal Lodge. And of course, police protection too," Shuter's source added.
For the time being, Andrew is "staying put" at the Lodge as "the deal isn't done" and "negotiations are crawling in."
Shuter reported he "might hang on for months — maybe longer" as Charles, 77, "is trying to reshape the monarchy," even though Royal Lodge is becoming "an expensive royal roadblock" for the sovereign.