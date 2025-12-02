Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew's Move Out Date Revealed as She Searches for New Windsor Home Post-Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is on the hunt for a new home in Windsor following her and the former Prince Andrew's eviction from their Royal Lodge abode. After the former Duke and Duchess of York had their royal titles and rank confiscated by King Charles, the pair are being ordered to move out by January 31, 2026.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have lived at Royal Lodge together since 2008.

Despite Ferguson, 66, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, divorcing in 1996, they have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008. “She’s looking for a place in Windsor,” a source told People on December 2. As for Andrew, he is expected to move to the royal family's Norfolk estate, Sandringham.

Sarah Ferguson Wants to Move Forward 'Independently'

Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew will be moving to the Sandringham Estate.

The children's book author is actually eager to have a fresh start amid her ex-husband's scandals. "She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made,” her rep also divulged to the outlet. Another source explained that Ferguson is “going to move forward independently" and "has never asked for a property or any provision for herself." A move to Windsor would keep her near daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Windsor is only about 45 minutes by car to London, where Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, reside with their families.

Andrew Wants $99 Million to Skedaddle From Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA The couple divorced in 1996.

However, Andrew may not leave the Lodge quietly. He is reportedly demanding $99 million to formally exit from the property. A palace source alleged to journalist Rob Shuter that Randy Andy "is not just refusing to leave Royal Lodge, he’s practically super-gluing himself to the furniture." Andrew is also insisting on obtaining a "giant six or seven-bedroom house" on the Sandringham Estate as his “replacement.”

Source: MEGA The ex-prince is demanding $99 million to leave the Lodge.