Lindsay Clancy Juror Initially Believed She Was Guilty But Switched Her Vote Since There Was 'So Much Doubt'

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A fourth juror from the Lindsay Clancy triple-murder trial has broken her silence, admitting she initially believed Clancy was guilty and should be held criminally responsible before ultimately changing her vote to not guilty. The anonymous juror spoke out following the September 4 mistrial declaration in Massachusetts. Her comments came shortly after three other female jurors, including the foreperson, publicly criticized a lone male holdout for blocking an acquittal based on an insanity defense.

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Source: AP The juror said she initially believed Lindsay Clancy should be held criminally responsible for murdering her three kids.

The trial centered on the January 2023 strangulation deaths of Clancy's three young children. While the defense argued she suffered from postpartum psychosis and lacked criminal responsibility, prosecutors maintained her actions were a calculated, intentional decision. The jury deadlocked 11-1 after roughly 38 hours of tense deliberations. The fourth juror admitted that she entered deliberations believing Clancy was criminally responsible.

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Source: AP The juror changed her mind due to the prosecution not having a 'a figurative smoking gun.'

However, she shifted her vote to not guilty because prosecutors failed to eliminate the "gray area" regarding Clancy's mental state. The female juror who spoke with CBS affiliate WBZ-TV under the condition of anonymity said: “At the end of the day, there was so much doubt.” “There was not a single moment throughout the presentation of that case where you could say ‘Yup, 100 percent I’m certain she did it’ or that she didn’t do it. There was too much gray area,” she said.

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Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Patrick Clancy has remarried since divorcing Lindsay Clancy.

While the first three jurors accused the lone male holdout of refusing to acquit despite admitting he had "reasonable doubt," the fourth juror defended him. She stated that there were "big personalities" in the room and noted that the holdout was "not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side.” The fourth juror stated she will never forget hearing the 911 call made by Patrick Clancy, the children's father, upon discovering the scene and believes Lindsay was guilty in a way, but the jury’s hands were tied. “And maybe I still believe that in a certain way,” she said. “The prosecution didn’t have a figurative smoking gun."

Source: AP ; MEGA The juror said Lindsay Clancy will not get the help she needs if she goes to prison.