What Led to Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest? Everything to Know — Including King Charles III's Reaction

When Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest marked yet another fall from grace for the disgraced royal. In a press release, the United Kingdom's Thames Valley Police confirmed they "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk" on February 19, at approximately 8 a.m. They did not name the arrested man "as per national guidance," but OK! confirmed the ex-prince had been taken into police custody on his 66th birthday. Six unmarked police cars and around eight officers in plain clothes were seen arriving at Wood Farm in eastern England at around 8 a.m. local time. One unmarked police car left the property around 30 minutes later, at the same time another police car and a vehicle believed to be carrying Andrew's security team also departed Sandringham. The arrest came on the heels of the U.S. Department of Justice's release of the bombshell Epstein files, which provided in-depth information about Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

Source: MEGA The arrest was made in the wake of the U.S. Department of Justice's release of the Epstein files.

Thames Valley Police cuffed Andrew "on suspicion of misconduct in public office," which also prompted searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright. "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time." Prior to the arrest, Thames Valley Police told the BBC they were probing a complaint filed by the anti-monarchy group Republic, which alleged Andrew leaked confidential material to the late financier.

What Happened After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest?

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has long been denounced over his past ties to late child s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While Andrew was in custody, police searched the ex-prince's former Royal Lodge residence in Windsor. After being ordered to vacate the property in 2025, he relocated to Wood Farm on the family's Sandringham estate in February. Photos showed the officers at the gates of the property, while the press were held at an outer entrance.

How Did King Charles and Other Royal Family Members React?

Source: MEGA King Charles III revoked Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's prince title in 2025.

Is Ex-Prince Andrew Still in Custody?

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on the morning of February 19.