What Led to Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest? Everything to Know — Including King Charles III's Reaction
Feb. 20 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
When Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest marked yet another fall from grace for the disgraced royal.
In a press release, the United Kingdom's Thames Valley Police confirmed they "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk" on February 19, at approximately 8 a.m. They did not name the arrested man "as per national guidance," but OK! confirmed the ex-prince had been taken into police custody on his 66th birthday.
Six unmarked police cars and around eight officers in plain clothes were seen arriving at Wood Farm in eastern England at around 8 a.m. local time. One unmarked police car left the property around 30 minutes later, at the same time another police car and a vehicle believed to be carrying Andrew's security team also departed Sandringham.
The arrest came on the heels of the U.S. Department of Justice's release of the bombshell Epstein files, which provided in-depth information about Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?
Thames Valley Police cuffed Andrew "on suspicion of misconduct in public office," which also prompted searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright. "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."
Prior to the arrest, Thames Valley Police told the BBC they were probing a complaint filed by the anti-monarchy group Republic, which alleged Andrew leaked confidential material to the late financier.
What Happened After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest?
While Andrew was in custody, police searched the ex-prince's former Royal Lodge residence in Windsor. After being ordered to vacate the property in 2025, he relocated to Wood Farm on the family's Sandringham estate in February.
Photos showed the officers at the gates of the property, while the press were held at an outer entrance.
How Did King Charles and Other Royal Family Members React?
Shortly after Andrew's arrest, King Charles III broke his silence in a statement shared on Majesty Magazine's X account.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
King Charles added, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
According to the BBC, neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace were "informed in advance" regarding the arrest. Royal family members were said to be going about "business as usual" as they were unaware Andrew would be taken into custody, per The Times.
On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton are supporting King Charles and are not expected to issue a separate statement regarding Andrew's legal storm.
For Queen Camilla's part, she declined to comment on the development while performing her regular duties as royal patron of Sinfonia Smith Square Hall in London.
"Are you concerned about Andrew's arrest, your Majesty?" one person asked, but Camilla maintained silence.
Is Ex-Prince Andrew Still in Custody?
Thames Valley Police released a follow-up statement, confirming the conclusion of their searches in Norfolk. They also said the arrested man was "released under investigation."
Andrew was photographed visibly shaken, leaning against the back seat of a car as he exited Aylsham police station just after 7 p.m. local time.