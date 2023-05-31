Fox's Kennedy Just Exploded on The View's Sunny Hostin...

Fox News star Johnny Jones then asked, “So does she hate White women, or does she just hate this country?”

"I think both," Kennedy replied. "I think those are things that are jumbled together and I am shocked that people on The View have not been punished or sanctioned by their network for espousing some of the racist views that they do on a daily basis. They have gotten way too comfortable being cruel and divisive. They are not making the country better. It’s not intelligent conversation. It’s not funny. There’s really nothing of value when you watch that show."

Kennedy didn't stop there, as she continued to rant about Hostin, whom she called "a garbage person with garbage opinions."

"When you have other women like that, shaming moms who are doing their very best to provide for their families and lead by example, and then someone like Sunny in the fart factory is somehow maligning us … There’s, you know, a special place in h***, I hear, for women who don’t support other women," she stated.