Fox's Kennedy Just Exploded on The View's Sunny Hostin...
Fox Business host Kennedy lashed out at The View's Sunny Hostin after she claimed White women "protect this patriarchy" and "fall in line" with their husbands' conservative voting preferences.
“I feel bad for the women of The View because they obviously have some brain damage being kept inside that fart vacuum next to Whoopi Goldberg. They have huffed too many fumes and their brain cells have been compromised," Kennedy said on Fox News Tonight. “Who did she talk to? Who did she poll? Who are these magical White women who are just shields for their racist husbands?”
Fox News star Johnny Jones then asked, “So does she hate White women, or does she just hate this country?”
"I think both," Kennedy replied. "I think those are things that are jumbled together and I am shocked that people on The View have not been punished or sanctioned by their network for espousing some of the racist views that they do on a daily basis. They have gotten way too comfortable being cruel and divisive. They are not making the country better. It’s not intelligent conversation. It’s not funny. There’s really nothing of value when you watch that show."
Kennedy didn't stop there, as she continued to rant about Hostin, whom she called "a garbage person with garbage opinions."
"When you have other women like that, shaming moms who are doing their very best to provide for their families and lead by example, and then someone like Sunny in the fart factory is somehow maligning us … There’s, you know, a special place in h***, I hear, for women who don’t support other women," she stated.
On the Tuesday, May 30, episode of The View, Hostin discussed Republican woman who continue to support Donald Trump.
"White women owned slaves as well. I think that women, White women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here because it’s to their benefit. They want to make sure that their husbands do well, they want to make sure that their sons do well, they want to make sure that their children do well, and they want to make sure that they do well. Most of the women in some of these studies are married White women, and they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, how their husbands are voting," she said.