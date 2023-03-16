Whoopi Goldberg Accused Of Passing Gas On 'The View' Again, Costars Growing Annoyed By Her 'Foul' Behavior: Source
Full of hot air? Whoopi Goldberg never fails to shock with her opinions on The View, but her latest mishap wasn't exactly intentional.
According to a report, the TV icon was in the middle of discussion on the Wednesday, March 15, episode, when a noise was heard, and she admitted to her colleagues and the live audience, "That was gas."
Unfortunately, it wasn't just those on set that heard it, as watchers took to Twitter after witnessing the ordeal go down on live television.
"Wait did Whoopi just fart on national tv #TheView," one social media user wrote, "Why nobody covering Whoopi's farts?"
Others mocked the incident by making jokes with the phrase "whoopi cushion."
It turns out that the moment was more than just embarrassing for the mom-of-one, as her bodily functions have been rubbing her costars the wrong ways for quit some time.
"It’s been an issue for a while. The ladies will be talking about a serious subject on air when, poof, they hear a sudden noise and they’re assailed by a foul smell," a source told Radar. "It always seems to come from Whoopi’s end of the table, although she refuses to acknowledge she dealt it!"
As OK! reported, Goldberg has endured countless more troubles while on set; in fact, it was during that same Wednesday episode that she used an ethnic slur.
"The incident occurred while the ladies were discussing the problems of Donald Trump and the 2020 election, with Goldberg referencing how some "people believe that he got, you know, g***** somehow" in the polls. After the show wrapped, The View's official social media account posted an apology video from the EGOT winner.
"You know, when you're a certain age, you use words that you know from when you're a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have," she explained. "I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't, and I should have said 'cheated,' and I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry."
The actress' endless string of scandals — in late 2022, she was suspended from the series for two weeks after making controversial comments about the Holocaust — has allegedly prompted her pals to insist she quit, but an insider claimed she refuses to do so unless she receives a payout.