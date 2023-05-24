'The View' Audience Applauds Sunny Hostin After She Makes Prediction About Donald Trump's Future
The live audience at the Tuesday, May 23, episode of The View are making it clear they're not on Donald Trump's side.
The ladies were chatting about possible candidates for the 2024 election when Sunny Hostin pointed out that the former president could face a few hurdles before he receives the nomination for the Republican party.
"We know that Georgia is probably going to indite Donald Trump in August. We know that. We know that he’s facing these New York cases. I think it’s 34 misdemeanor counts. We know that the Justice Department is looking at him," she explained. "I just can’t imagine when it comes to 2024 that he’s not either going to be in jail or on trial. So I think that’s something that we need to continue to remember."
The crowd responded with a roar of applause, though co-host Whoopi Goldberg shockingly pointed out, "Remember, there is no law prohibiting him from running in jail."
"Wearing an orange jumpsuit. The law allows him to be in jail and be the president!" stated the Sister Act star. "Do we need to make some changes?"
As OK! reported, the father-of-five was indicted on 34 felony counts in April over allegedly falsifying documents in relation to the hush money he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
After pleading not guilty, Trump expressed his outrage over the situation via his Truth Social platform.
"Our country is going to h***. Our elections are like those of a third world country," he declared. "Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump. I am going to get him! He didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."
Trump also denied ever sleeping with Daniels, an incident she claimed went down in 2006, a year after her married Melania Trump.