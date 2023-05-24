'The View' Audience Applauds Sunny Hostin After She Makes Prediction About Donald Trump's Future

"We know that Georgia is probably going to indite Donald Trump in August. We know that. We know that he’s facing these New York cases. I think it’s 34 misdemeanor counts. We know that the Justice Department is looking at him," she explained. "I just can’t imagine when it comes to 2024 that he’s not either going to be in jail or on trial. So I think that’s something that we need to continue to remember."

The crowd responded with a roar of applause, though co-host Whoopi Goldberg shockingly pointed out, "Remember, there is no law prohibiting him from running in jail."